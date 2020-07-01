You are here

Boeing fell short in disclosing key changes to 737 MAX aircraft

Boeing and the US Federal Aviation Administration this week began certification flights using FAA test pilots. (Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 01 July 2020
AP

Boeing fell short in disclosing key changes to 737 MAX aircraft

  • Government personnel involved in flight tests knew about changes Boeing made to the flight-control system, but engineers responsible for certifying the plane did not
Updated 01 July 2020
AP

A government report says Boeing did not give regulators documents about changes it made in a key system blamed in two deadly crashes of its 737 Max jet, and that officials responsible for approving the plane did not know how powerfully the system could push the plane’s nose down.
Government personnel involved in flight tests knew about changes Boeing made to the flight-control system, but engineers responsible for certifying the plane did not, according to the report, which is expected to be released Wednesday.
Engineers for the Federal Aviation Administration didn’t perform a detailed examination of the flight-control system, called MCAS, until after the first crash, in October 2018 off the coast of Indonesia.
In that crash and another less than five months later in Ethiopia, MCAS pushed the nose of each plane down and pilots were unable to regain control. The crashes killed 346 people and led regulators around the world to ground every Boeing 737 Max — nearly 400 of them.
This week, Boeing and the FAA began certification flights using FAA test pilots. If the FAA deems the flights satisfactory, it could let airlines resume using the plane later this year, which would be a massive victory for Boeing even as the company contends with dozens of wrongful-death lawsuits filed by families of passengers.
Many of the findings in the report by the Transportation Department’s acting inspector general have previously been published in news accounts. But the report provides more evidence for lawmakers who want to overhaul FAA’s process for approving new aircraft.
The report was requested by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and congressional leaders, including Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Oregon, and Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi, whose committees are investigating the FAA’s approval of the Max.
In a comment attached to the report, FAA said the inspector general’s view “will help FAA to better understand some of the factors that may have contributed to the crashes and ensure these types of accidents never occur again.” The agency said it was working on improvements to the aircraft-certification process.
In a statement, Boeing spokesman Bernard Choi said the company is making sure that improvements to Max “are comprehensive and thoroughly tested.” When the plane returns, he said, “it will be one of the most thoroughly scrutinized aircraft in history, and we have full confidence in its safety.”
The inspector general’s report is a timeline of the plane’s history from design work in 2012 until 2019, when the plane was grounded.
In early development of the Max, Boeing indicated MCAS would not activate often, and so the system didn’t receive a detailed review by FAA. In 2016, as the plane was going through test flights, Boeing changed MCAS to increase its power to turn the nose down under some conditions. But the company did not submit documents to the FAA detailing this change, the inspector general found.
FAA flight-test personnel knew, “but key FAA certification engineers and personnel responsible for approving the level of airline pilot training told us they were unaware of the revision to MCAS,” the inspector general said.
The FAA began reviewing its certification of MCAS more than two months after the Indonesian crash. It was the first time agency engineers had taken a detailed look at the system, according to the report.
As disclosed during a House Transportation Committee hearing last year, an FAA analysis estimated that Max planes might crash 15 more times if MCAS were not fixed. However, the agency let the plane continue to fly while Boeing began fixing the system, a job Boeing expected to complete by July 2019.
The second Max crash occurred in March 2019.

Topics: aviation Boeing 737 MAX

Pandemic closes stores at Saudi Arabia’s biggest retail franchise group

Updated 01 July 2020
Sean Cronin

Pandemic closes stores at Saudi Arabia's biggest retail franchise group

  • Alhokair operates 1,580 stores across 100 shopping malls in 13 countries
Updated 01 July 2020
Sean Cronin

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s biggest retail franchise group reported a full year loss of SR577.5 million ($153.9 million) as the global shopping industry emerges from near paralysis.

Fawaz A. Alhokair & Co (Alhokair) is behind some of the region’s biggest brands and like other retail groups worldwide has been heavily exposed to the fallout from coronavirus-related lockdowns throughout the Middle East.

“We have significantly cut operating expenses and are continuously streamlining our supply chain process by strengthening our supplier relationships and with investments in technology,” said CEO Marwan Moukarzel. “As we come to grips with the impact of COVID-19, we will not shrink from maintaining or even accelerating this pace of change and widening its scope to encompass new aspects of the business model."

The retailer said it closed 234 stores over the year ending March 31 2020, but also gained 125 outlets through its acquisition of ten new international restaurant brands that included Cinnabon and Seattle’s Best Coffee. In overall terms, its global network of outlets fell to 1,580 stores from 1,689 a year earlier.

The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the global high street and triggered the collapse of several major retail names including Debenhams and JCPenney. The crisis has also spurred the growth of online shopping as more people were forced to turn to the internet for purchases. KPMG estimates online retailing could account for half of all the goods bought by 2025 which is five years earlier than previously estimated.

Alhokair has also stepped up its push into the world of online retail in response to the pandemic.

“Current market circumstances have spurred us to expedite the rollout of several new online platforms, better positioning us for any situation in which e-commerce gains in importance. We saw a significant increase in online orders during the period and have taken the opportunity to enhance our last-mile delivery capabilities,” added Moukarzel.

Alhokair reported a 1.5 percent decline in sales of SR5.34 billion in the year to March 31 2020. It made a net loss of SR577.5 million compared to a profit of SR138.1 million a year earlier.

Topics: retail Saudi Arabia Fawaz Alhokair

