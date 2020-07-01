You are here

Health experts slam US hoarding of only licensed virus drug

Gilead Sciences after they announced a Phase 3 Trial of the investigational antiviral drug Remdesivir in patients infected with severe coronavirus, Oceanside, California, US, April 29, 2020. (Reuters)
  • The US government announced Tuesday that President Donald Trump had struck “an amazing deal” to buy the drug for Americans, made by Gilead Sciences
  • Early trials testing remdesivir in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 found that those who received the drug recovered quicker than those who didn’t
LONDON: Health experts on Wednesday slammed the US decision to hog nearly the entire global supply of remdesivir, the only drug licensed so far to treat COVID-19, warning that type of selfish behavior sets a dangerous precedent for attempts to share scarce treatments amid the pandemic.
The US government announced Tuesday that President Donald Trump had struck “an amazing deal” to buy the drug for Americans, made by Gilead Sciences. The Department of Health and Human Services said Trump has secured 500,000 treatments of the drug through September, representing 100% of Gilead’s July production capacity and 90% of its capacity in August and September.
“The Trump administration is doing everything in our power to learn more about lifesaving therapeutics for COVID-19 and secure access to these options for the American people,” HHS said in a statement.
Early trials testing remdesivir in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 found that those who received the drug recovered quicker than those who didn’t. It is the only drug licensed by both the US and the European Union as a treatment for those with severe illness from the coronavirus.
Ohid Yaqub, a senior lecturer at the University of Sussex. called the move “disappointing news.”
“It so clearly signals an unwillingness to cooperate with other countries and the chilling effect this has on international agreements about intellectual property rights,” Yaqub said in a statement.
Dr. Peter Horby, who is running a large clinical trial testing several treatments for COVID-19, told the BBC that “a stronger framework” was needed to ensure fair prices and access to key medicines for people and nations around the world. He said that as an American company, Gilead was likely under “certain political pressures locally.”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman, James Slack, declined to criticize the United States for the move, but said the UK had a stockpile of remdesivir.
“The UK has been using remdesivir for some time, first in trials and now in the ‘Early Access to Medicines Scheme,’” he said.
He added that Britain had a “sufficient stock” of remdesivir for patients who need it, but didn’t specify how much that was.
Thomas Senderovitz, head of the Danish Medicines Agency, told Danish broadcaster DR that the move could endanger Europeans and others down the road.
“I have never seen anything like that. That a company chooses to sell their stock to only one country. It’s very strange and quite inappropriate,” he said. “Right now we have enough to make it through the summer if the intake of patients is as it is now. If a second wave comes, we may be challenged.”
In earlier stages of the pandemic, the US refused to export pre-ordered masks to other countries, including neighboring Canada, and reportedly paid off planes delivering ventilators that were originally destined for other countries.
To date, COVID-19 has sickened more than 10.5 million people worldwide, killing around 512,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Experts say the true toll of the pandemic is much higher due to limited testing and other issues.
The US has the worst outbreak in the world, with 2.6 million reported infected and 127,000 confirmed virus-related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.
Top US infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci told senators on Tuesday that the US outbreak is “going in the wrong direction” and he feared the country could see 100,000 new infections a day if things didn’t improve. The US is seeing about 40,000 new cases a day currently.

Topics: Donald Trump Remdesivir Gilead Sciences COVID-19

UK extends immigration rights for 3M eligible Hong Kongers

Updated 01 July 2020
AP

UK extends immigration rights for 3M eligible Hong Kongers

  • Under the new policy, eligible individuals will have the right to live and work in the country for five years, after that, they will be allowed to apply for settled status and then again for citizenship
  • Hong Kongers who were born after the end of British rule in 1997 are not eligible, meaning that in effect, many of the city’s young student activists cannot take advantage of the British offer
Updated 01 July 2020
AP

LONDON: Britain announced Wednesday that it was extending residency rights for up to 3 million Hong Kongers eligible for the British National Overseas passport, stressing that it would uphold its historic duty to the former British colony after Beijing imposed a sweeping new national security law in the city.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told lawmakers that amid widespread concerns about Beijing’s tightening grip on Hong Kong, the UK was changing its immigration rules to give people who are connected to Britain by virtue of the city’s status as a former British colony a special route to citizenship.
Eligible individuals from Hong Kong currently can come to the UK for six months without a visa. Under the new policy, they will have the right to live and work in the country for five years. After that, they will be allowed to apply for settled status and then again for citizenship.
Hong Kongers who were born after the end of British rule in 1997 are not eligible, meaning that in effect, many of the city’s young student activists who are most at risk of arrest under the new law cannot take advantage of the British offer.
The announcement came hours after China imposed a sweeping new national security law in Hong Kong that Britain calls a flagrant breach of China’s international obligations and a “clear and serious violation” of the Sino-British Joint Declaration.
That treaty paved the way for Hong Kong’s handover from British to Chinese rule in 1997, and was supposed to guarantee at least 50 years of Western-style rule of law and civil liberties for the city under a “One Country, Two Systems” principle until 2047.
Chinese officials have in the past referred to the document as a “historical document,” a claim that Britain strongly rejects.
“The prime minister and the government are crystal clear that the United Kingdom will keep its word,” Raab said. “We will live up to our responsibilities to the people of Hong Kong.”
The UK introduced a special, limited type of British nationality in the 1980s for people who were a “British dependent territories citizen by connection with Hong Kong.” The passports did not confer nationality or the automatic right to live and work in Britain, but entitled holders to consular assistance from UK diplomatic posts.
Britain’s government estimates there are about 350,000 current holders of the British National Overseas passports, with a total of around 2.9 million people eligible for it. It says the extended residency rules will apply to all of them and their immediate dependents.
No exact date was given for the new rule’s implementation, and Raab said further details will be announced later.
Raab called the security law a “grave and deeply disturbing step,” and said it contained measures that directly threaten the judicial independence and freedoms of speech and protest protected by the Joint Declaration. It was particularly concerning that mainland Chinese authorities can now take jurisdiction over some cases without independent oversight, and try those cases in Chinese courts, he said.
Trust in China’s ability to live up to its international responsibilities took “a big step backwards,” he added.
The security law makes secessionist, subversive, terrorist activities and foreign intervention in Hong Kong’s affairs illegal. The most serious offenders, such as those deemed to be masterminds behind the crimes, could receive a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.
Many critics in the city and abroad say the law effectively ends “One Country, Two Systems” policy and erases the legal firewall between Hong Kong and the mainland’s Communist Party rule.
Hong Kong police arrested nine people under the law Wednesday, the first day it came into effect. They included a man with a Hong Kong independence flag and a woman holding a sign displaying the British flag and calling for Hong Kong’s independence. Others were detained for possessing items advocating independence.

Topics: Hong Kong China Britain

