Oil rises 2% on US crude stockpile draw, global manufacturing activity

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 30, 2018 the logo of energy giant Royal Dutch Shell is pictured on pumps at a petrol station in London. (AFP)
  • US crude stockpiles slump as imports fall, refining rises -EIA
  • China’s June factory activity rises to 6-month high
NEW YORK: Oil prices rose nearly 2% on Wednesday following a drawdown in US crude inventories from record highs and a string of positive manufacturing data, but a surge in coronavirus cases tempered gains.
Brent crude rose 80 cents, or 1.9%, to $42.07 a barrel by 12:43 p.m. EDT (1643 GMT). US crude rose 59 cents, or 1.5%, to $39.86 a barrel.
US crude inventories fell more than expected, dropping by 7.2 million barrels last week, after hitting all-time highs for three consecutive weeks, Energy Information Administration data showed. Analysts had expected a 710,000-barrel drop.
Much of the drawdown was attributed to refiners ramping up production after reducing runs this spring because of the pandemic, as refinery utilization rates rose by 0.9 percentage point to 75.5%, their highest since early April.
“Largely we are moving forward in the way of demand and not backward, despite the negative view of coronavirus cases rising,” said Tony Headrick, energy markets analyst at CHS Hedging.
Improving global economic activity supported prices as well. In China, factory activity grew at a faster clip in June, a private business survey showed.
Germany’s manufacturing sector contracted at a slower pace in June, while French factory activity rebounded into growth.
In a sign that fuel demand is recovering, tens of millions of barrels of crude and oil products stored on tankers at sea due to the coronavirus crisis are being sold, shipping sources said.
However, investors are cautious after a surge in infections in the United States and a warning from the US government’s top infectious disease expert that the number could soon double.
Following an agreement to curb supplies, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries produced an average of 22.62 million barrels per day (bpd) in June, a Reuters survey found, down 1.92 million bpd from May’s revised figure.

Pandemic closes stores at Saudi Arabia’s biggest retail franchise group

Pandemic closes stores at Saudi Arabia’s biggest retail franchise group

  • Alhokair operates 1,580 stores across 100 shopping malls in 13 countries
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s biggest retail franchise group reported a full year loss of SR577.5 million ($153.9 million) as the global shopping industry emerges from near paralysis.

Fawaz A. Alhokair & Co (Alhokair) is behind some of the region’s biggest brands and like other retail groups worldwide has been heavily exposed to the fallout from coronavirus-related lockdowns throughout the Middle East.

“We have significantly cut operating expenses and are continuously streamlining our supply chain process by strengthening our supplier relationships and with investments in technology,” said CEO Marwan Moukarzel. “As we come to grips with the impact of COVID-19, we will not shrink from maintaining or even accelerating this pace of change and widening its scope to encompass new aspects of the business model."

The retailer said it closed 234 stores over the year ending March 31 2020, but also gained 125 outlets through its acquisition of ten new international restaurant brands that included Cinnabon and Seattle’s Best Coffee. In overall terms, its global network of outlets fell to 1,580 stores from 1,689 a year earlier.

The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the global high street and triggered the collapse of several major retail names including Debenhams and JCPenney. The crisis has also spurred the growth of online shopping as more people were forced to turn to the internet for purchases. KPMG estimates online retailing could account for half of all the goods bought by 2025 which is five years earlier than previously estimated.

Alhokair has also stepped up its push into the world of online retail in response to the pandemic.

“Current market circumstances have spurred us to expedite the rollout of several new online platforms, better positioning us for any situation in which e-commerce gains in importance. We saw a significant increase in online orders during the period and have taken the opportunity to enhance our last-mile delivery capabilities,” added Moukarzel.

Alhokair reported a 1.5 percent decline in sales of SR5.34 billion in the year to March 31 2020. It made a net loss of SR577.5 million compared to a profit of SR138.1 million a year earlier.

