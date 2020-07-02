You are here

China’s rocky road to recovery

China’s factory activity picked up pace in June, official data showed, though analysts warned that weak demand is weighing on longer-term recovery. (AP)
BEIJING: The Daronghe restaurant in Chengdu in China’s west has reopened but, with business down by half, its staff of 150 come to work on alternate days.

Three months after China declared victory over the coronavirus and started to reopen its economy, the restaurant is among thousands of small businesses that are struggling to lure back wary consumers.

“People still worry about eating out,” said an employee, Ming Yuan. “We are giving customers coupons in hopes they will come back.”

Official data show many Chinese industries, from auto manufacturing to e-commerce, are returning to pre-virus activity levels. But retailers, restaurants and other businesses that employ millions of people were hit especially hard. That raises questions about how fast the economy can generate new jobs for people who lost theirs in the pandemic.

“The Chinese economy is recovering, but very slowly,” said Iris Pang of ING.

China faces a bumpy road to recovery. Demand for exports is weak as infections rise in the US, Brazil and other markets. Summer flooding set back the recovery in some southern areas.

Already soured by a tariff war, relations with Washington have worsened further over a security law imposed on Hong Kong.

The Trump administration has revoked some of Hong Kong’s trading privileges. That threatens to undercut its status as a major port.

The slow pace of China’s recovery is sobering for countries that are struggling to manage their own viral outbreaks.

In the US, businesses in some states reopened in May. Employers added a surprise 2.5 million jobs that month. But that followed losses in March and April that have left 30 million Americans unemployed.

Analysts expect US data due out Thursday to show a gain of 3 million jobs in June. But more states are suspending or reversing reopening orders amid new viral outbreaks, suggesting hiring could slow or decline in July.

In China, Citigroup said Monday its measures of business activity indicate a “weakening in the recovery momentum of industrial production” as well as consumer demand and public movement.

Forecasters expect economic growth to resume as early as this quarter after industrial production returned to positive territory in May, when it grew 4.4 percent over a year earlier. That was boosted by higher government spending on building bridges and other public works, Beijing’s traditional strategy for pumping money quickly into the economy.

Estimates of this year’s economic growth range from the low single digits to a small contraction.

The government has promised to spend 2 trillion yuan ($280 billion) to create 9 million jobs. But Beijing, leery of adding to already high debt, avoided joining the US, Japan and other major economies in announcing a $1 trillion-plus stimulus packages.

“That has a cost,” said Pang. “It means the Chinese economy will recover only very, very slowly.”

The job-creation target is only a fraction of losses.

Private sector analysts say as much as 30 percent of the urban workforce, or as many as 130 million people, lost their jobs at least temporarily during the shutdown. They say as many as 25 million jobs might be lost for good this year.

Some city governments have tried to draw customers back to vacant shopping malls by giving away discount coupons. That helped, but the scale of the giveaways was modest in a market of 1.3 billion potential consumers. Spending in restaurants still was off 19 percent in May from a year earlier. Retail sales contracted 2.8 percent.

That is a setback for the ruling Communist Party’s long-term goal of reducing reliance on exports and investment by nurturing self-sustaining growth based on consumer spending and service industries that generate jobs with less capital spending.

The ruling party appealed to companies to avoid layoffs during the two months that most business and travel were shut down. Entrepreneurs were promised tax breaks and loans. Premier Li Keqiang said in May the government wants to encourage consumers to spend by making sure 70 percent of its stimulus is channeled into wages.

But the scale of the aid is limited and the official Xinhua News Agency has acknowledged it has been hampered by red tape and the reluctance of state-owned banks to deal with struggling private businesses they see as a bad risk.

A virus outbreak in Beijing last month sparked fears of a second wave of infections. Authorities imposed travel controls on the capital and ordered testing of thousands of residents. But other local outbreaks have been contained relatively quickly, limiting their impact.

Manufacturing activity improved in June but export demand was weak, according to a survey released Tuesday by the national statistics agency and an industry group, the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing.

Cash-strapped Lebanon urges expats to visit home

BEIRUT: With Beirut’s airport partially reopening from a three-month virus shutdown, the government is hoping thousands of Lebanese expatriates will return for the summer — and bring dollars desperately needed to prop up the crashing economy.

But Lebanon’s far-flung diaspora, renowned as entrepreneurs who for years sent their cash home, may no longer be willing to do that.

Many are staying away, appalled at the ruling elite’s handling of Lebanon’s unprecedented economic and financial meltdown and outraged at local banks holding their dollar deposits hostage. Some have stopped sending money, except small amounts to sustain their families. Others are considering cutting ties completely with a corrupt country they say has robbed them of a future.

“If you’re a Lebanese considering visiting this summer, you will think about bringing only what you need to spend while there, not a single penny more,” said Hassan Fadlallah, who has lived since 1997 in Dubai, where he founded a consultancy agency, Brand Lounge.

“I doubt anyone is thinking about investing in the economy, especially when you know the recipient is not worthy of this help,” he said.

Once a beacon of free market growth and fine living, Lebanon is suffering the worst economic crisis in its modern history. The local currency has lost around 80 percent of its value against the dollar on the black market since October and continues to tumble daily. Banks have clamped down on withdrawals and transfers of US dollars. Food prices have soared, businesses and households have been thrown into disarray, salaries and savings are fast disappearing and unemployment has surged.

The crisis stems from decades of systematic corruption and mismanagement. Public frustration exploded into street protests in October demanding the entire leadership go. Now, a slide into violence is feared amid mounting poverty and sectarian tensions.

Still, political leaders appear unwilling to act, instead trading blame. Talks with the International Monetary Fund over a bailout have faltered over the inability to implement pledges to combat corruption and instill reforms.

For years, Lebanese abroad helped keep the country afloat by sending remittances that once amounted to 12.5 percent of GDP.

Lebanese politicians are pleading with them to come to the rescue again. Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Tuesday called on them to “come with dollars.” Christian party leader Samir Geagea suggested each expatriate family abroad “adopt” a family in Lebanon for $200 a month to stave off hunger. One lawmaker sparked outrage by saying Lebanon was now “cheap” in an attempt to attract expatriates and tourists after the currency collapse.

Visits home are a summer tradition for Lebanon’s expats. The airport, closed since mid-March, starts operating Monday at 10 percent capacity, or 2,000 people a day.

Nabil Bou Moncef, editor in chief of Lebanon’s An-Nahar newspaper, said he expected very limited numbers of Lebanese to visit, and  that any dollars they brought would be held onto like “gold,” not injected into the economy.

“The Lebanese people are being subjected to a systematic and organized theft by the ruling oligarchy and the banks on a daily basis,” he said. “No one wants to contribute to this cycle anymore.”

Lebanon, a country of 5 million, takes massive pride in its emigrant community — including the many successful businessmen and celebrities of Lebanese heritage. Famous names among them are Mexican business magnate Carlos Slim, Columbian singer Shakira, Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek, Lebanese-British barrister Amal Clooney and fashion designers Elie Saab and Reem Accra. They also include the disgraced former Nissan-Renault boss Carlos Ghosn.

The diaspora is estimated at about three times the domestic population. Large communities are found from Australia and Africa to Canada, Latin America and Europe, and over 400,000 in oil-rich Gulf countries.

Their money helped keep the local economy liquid. The Central Bank has kept the pound at 1,507 to the dollar since 1997, thanks to heavy borrowing at high interest rates. That encouraged expats to send money home, buy property and deposit in local banks.

Now the currency has spiraled to around 9,000 pounds to the dollar on the black market. Capital controls have locked up dollars in bank accounts, uniting both rich and poor in anger.

Many in the diaspora have agonized over how to send money to relatives without going through transfer shops and local banks.

“I am definitely not handing my hard-earned money to our corrupt government on a silver platter so they can perpetuate their corruption,” said Elie Fares, a Lebanese doctor based in Philadelphia on Twitter.

He lamented how his parents, who, invested all their lives in Lebanon, were now dependent on their expat son. “I was on the phone with my parents the other day. My mom hasn’t seen me in over a year, and all she kept saying is, ‘Thank God you left, there is no future here.’ It breaks my heart when their voices break.”

Many now fear a new wave of emigration by Lebanon’s middle class, once the global pandemic subsides and the world’s economy picks up.

TV host Ricardo Karam, who has made a career out of interviewing successful expats, said Lebanon’s talented youth and business elite are prevented from succeeding in their own country.

“Amid this meltdown ... I am saddened by the lack of any vision to benefit from this elite,” he said on Twitter. “Instead of steering the ship, the rudder has been left to those who will enter the dustbin of history.”

Fadlallah, the Dubai consultancy CEO, said he is still contemplating whether to make his summer family visit to Lebanon. He considers himself lucky — he transfered his savings out of Lebanon in September, right before the crisis began.

He says that after what it would take years before people regained confidence in Lebanese banks and institutions, if at all. “You need faith, credibility and trust for the country to begin recovering,” he said. “They do not exist.”

