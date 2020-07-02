You are here

  • Home
  • VAT hike will change Saudi spending habits, say citizens, traders

VAT hike will change Saudi spending habits, say citizens, traders

Store owners and businesses from various economic sectors in Saudi Arabia say the VAT increase will force many shoppers to tighten their budgets. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2xbny

Updated 1 min 25 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
Hebshi Alshammari
Rashid Hassan

VAT hike will change Saudi spending habits, say citizens, traders

  • Tax jump is likely to have an impact on social behaviors as people plan to save money
Updated 1 min 25 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR Hebshi Alshammari Rashid Hassan

JEDDAH/RIYADH: Saudis on Wednesday were coming to terms with a hefty hike in the Kingdom’s value-added tax (VAT) on goods and services from 5 to 15 percent.

As citizens began looking at ways to adjust spending habits, many people told Arab News that the new tax rate would have a huge impact on their shopping behavior and would require some belt-tightening.

Rahaf Meer, a 26-year-old Saudi, said she had never been a big spender. “I only buy what I need. However, the 15 percent VAT did upset me because it is huge.

“I know that I won’t be able to shop in the same relaxed mode as I used to. I am going to have to calculate everything before I purchase anything; if something is already expensive, the VAT will add to its price. I’m going to be thinking about the tax and the total more than the product,” she added.

However, Meer said she would not compromise on quality. “I will definitely look for good-quality products even if they are expensive, but I won’t buy anything I don’t need.”

Student, Abdullah Al-Jadaani, 25, said he only shopped for specific items and that his purchasing behavior had already changed during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown period.




Store owners and businesses from various economic sectors in Saudi Arabia say the VAT increase will force many shoppers to tighten their budgets. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

“I started buying local products, and I mostly shop online. I think it (the VAT rise) is the worst thing. It is going to make a difference because I am a student. I’ll be spending a lot on petrol and I have to start weighing the importance of every outing.”

The tax jump is also expected to change social behaviors. The Kingdom’s young population enjoys spending time in cafes and meeting with friends, but Al-Jadaani said: “Instead of going out to cafes and malls, I would rather have my friends come over or visit them in their houses to cut costs for both of us.

“My friends and I will have to start thinking twice about every outing. We will start thinking about quality now; will the place we are going to provide us with a good experience from the moment we step foot in, or not? Every riyal is valuable now.

“I’ll be shopping more responsibly. Quality is more important than anything. I am now looking for items that will last up to a year at least. It has to be of good quality and sustainable.”

FASTFACTS

• The new VAT rate will apply to all goods and services subject to it in commercial markets.

• The General Authority of Zakat and Tax calls on all taxpayers who are registered in the value-added tax to verify the readiness of their facilities.

• The authority urges people to check the elements of the tax invoice, which are: The store name, the date of purchase, the tax number, and the value-added tax cell, calling on them to cooperate with it and report any violation.

Store owners and businesses from various economic sectors in Saudi Arabia felt the VAT increase would force many shoppers to tighten their budgets.

Dr. Waquar Ahmad Khan, an assistant professor at Taibah University, told Arab News: “This is going to directly affect our pockets. It is going to decrease disposable income which expatriates were transferring to their homes.”

He said people would probably minimize unnecessary expenses and only spend on essential items.

Abdul Aziz Al-Othaim, CEO of Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets, noticed an increase in sales days before the higher VAT came into force.

He predicted that brands offering low prices would see higher demand, especially in the days after the VAT increase, and that many consumers would spend less.

“People will probably focus on fresh food in the upcoming days such as meat, vegetables, fruit, milk, and other basic items,” added Al-Othaim.




Store owners and businesses from various economic sectors in Saudi Arabia say the VAT increase will force many shoppers to tighten their budgets. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

Abdullah Fallatah, 27, said he had purchased several items that he specifically needed before the implementation of the tax. “I bought everything I need that cost over SR100 ($27) within the last 10 days,” he told Arab News.

“If I’m purchasing a flatscreen TV for SR1,000, I’m going to have to consider the extra SR150, which could have been my petrol budget for the whole month or my breakfast, lunch, and dinner for five days if not a week.

“From now until the taxation goes back down to 5 percent, I am only spending money on necessities — no dining outside, no retail shopping or electronics I don’t need.

“I have always cared about quality versus price, and I hope to continue caring about quality the most. But price for sure will play a major role in this comparison. Ultimately, if quality will deliver and it will serve me for years, then I will always choose quality,” he added.

Humood Al-Shammari, who owns a mobile phone store, expected sales to fall in the first few days after the VAT increase as many people, especially youth, would avoid buying accessories.

Instead of going out to cafes and malls, I would rather have my friends come over or visit them in their houses to cut costs for both of us.

Abdullah Al-Jadaani

“I think consumers will wait for discounts and offer seasons and seize the opportunity to buy what they need. Many stores will try to offer discounts to attract consumers and convince them to buy their products,” the shopkeeper said.

Umm Yahya, a 33-year-old Saudi woman, said: “People will only purchase what is immediately necessary such as food and drinks, essential clothing items for outings, and staying at home.

“This decision is very difficult for those who need nannies to help them take care of their children, and drivers as driving exams will be even more expensive now.”

Mohammed Al-Sindi, a supermarket owner, said that since Wednesday’s tax rise sales of flour, salt, oil, and long-term canned food had risen and he felt people would continue to buy staples such as vegetables.

I am going to have to calculate everything before I purchase anything.

Rahaf Meer

“Some people might find themselves in a situation where they have to buy on credit and pay later, while some others might not buy unnecessary goods or expensive commodities.

“A large number of people will change their purchasing patterns and develop new ones focusing on saving money,” he added.

Abrar Hussain, a sales and marketing manager with a Riyadh-based multinational company, said: “These measures are painful for expats as well as for the citizens but at the same time it is a necessary step to maintain financial and economic stability to overcome the COVID-19 crisis with the least damage possible.

“Customers may refrain from buying nonessential and luxury goods. It will be a matter of time to get accustomed to a new reality of life,” he added.

Topics: Saudi VAT Saudi economy COVID-19 Saudi tax

Related

Business & Economy
Gold rush as Saudi shoppers queue to beat VAT deadline
Saudi Arabia
Saudi tax authority conducts 1,335 inspections to protect VAT system

Saudi envoy calls for extension of UN arms embargo on Iran

Updated 02 July 2020
Ephrem Kossaify

Saudi envoy calls for extension of UN arms embargo on Iran

  • Hopes raised by the 2015 nuclear deal proved futile, said Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, and steps must be taken to curb Tehran’s aggression
Updated 02 July 2020
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK CITY: Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, has urged the Security Council to “very carefully” consider extending its arms embargo on Iran.

The embargo is due to expire in October, a date written into UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed and helped implement the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal.

Extending the ban is “the right (and) cautious thing to do, and the minimum response that can be expected from the world community (to Iran’s) actions and activities,” said Al-Mouallimi.

His comments came after the Security Council was briefed on Wednesday on what he called a “welcome and long overdue” report by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, which confirmed the cruise missiles used in attacks on oil facilities and an airport in Saudi Arabia last year were of “Iranian origin.” The report, published last month, marks the first time Guterres has openly acknowledged Iran’s role in the attacks.

The Saudi envoy condemned the actions of Iran and said the Kingdom has constantly brought to the attention of the Security Council “the grave violations that Iran has been committing (by supporting) the Houthi militias in Yemen in launching numerous attacks against civilian targets in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, contrary to the provisions of Security Council Resolutions 2231 and 2216,” which prohibit the supply of arms to the Houthis.

He added that the “Iranian pattern of behavior aims to create anarchy in the region by supporting and promoting outlaw groups, whether it is in Yemen or Lebanon or Syria or Iraq. We can only imagine how this behavior would develop ... should the ban on arms and weapons be lifted in October.”

Al-Mouallimi said the recent attacks in the Arabian Gulf show that Iran poses “an ongoing threat,” adding: “We have maintained a high degree of self-restraint in the face of all these provocations and attacks, and we will continue to do so as much as possible.”

He said that during a recent visit to Riyadh, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook reiterated the message of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who warned that lifting the arms embargo would give Iran a license to continue its illegal actions.

Noting that an extension of the ban is in the interests of both the US and Saudi Arabia, Al-Mouallimi added: “What the US is asking us to do is make our voice heard in various circles and we’re trying to do that as much as we can.”

He acknowledged that it might be difficult to persuade Security Council permanent members Russia and China to approve an extension of the embargo, given their views on Iran and the region.

“(Russia and China) both expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia after the attacks on its territory, so we hope we can build on that to demonstrate that the only way to (condemn those attacks) is to maintain the current arms embargo against Iran,” said Al-Mouallimi.

“We respect (Russia’s and China’s) protection of their interests in the region but we think that these interests will be better preserved and promoted by stability and peace in the region, rather than for us to continuously face this kind of threat.

“The threat that Iran poses is not only to Saudi Arabia and the region, it is a threat that can reach far and wide,” he added, referring to a warning from Pompeo that Iranian missiles would have the capability to strike targets as far away as India and Poland, along with American bases in a number of countries.
Al-Mouallimi said that Iran is exploiting the differences that have emerged between Washington and European nations, Russia and China, and capitalizing on them.
“While Iran continues to take advantage of the divisions within the international community, we are trying to promote a unified vision, and a more constructive approach,” he said.
He added that he regretted that the optimism generated by the signing of the JCPOA in 2015 turned out to be “futile,” as Iran had continued to interfere in the internal affairs of neighboring countries. US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the nuclear deal in 2018.

“We went along with the JCPOA in the beginning (but now) the shortfalls of this agreement outweigh its benefits,” said Al-Mouallimi.

“Just yesterday, (Iranian) Foreign Minister (Javad) Zarif said clearly, ‘This is our region and we meddle with it as we please.’ No, Mr. Zarif, this is not a region that is open for you to meddle in. These are sovereign states, and you should stay out of these countries. You can meddle in the internal affairs of Iran as much as you like.”

Al-Mouallimi called for a fresh start, with the involvement of the Gulf nations “most affected by Iran’s behavior.”

Meanwhile, the trial of Saudi officials indicted in connection with the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul is due to begin in Turkey on Friday.

Asked whether Saudi Arabia would cooperate with Turkey on the trial, Al-Mouallimi said that Ankara has shunned such cooperation.

“We have asked Turkey to provide us with all the evidence, data or anything that they have that would help the process of justice in Saudi Arabia. They have failed to respond,” he said.

“During the trial that took place in Saudi Arabia, the Turkish representative was always present and witnessed the process as it went along. It is up to our Turkish friends to demonstrate their cooperation and goodwill on this issue, rather than simply use it as a political bargaining point.

“Justice is more important than to be used by any party for political games and political purposes.”

In December, a court in Saudi Arabia sentenced five people to death for Khashoggi’s murder, and three others were jailed for a total of 24 years.
 
Topics: Saudi Arabia Iran

Related

Update
Saudi Arabia
Prince Khalid bin Salman: Iran’s Saudi Arabia attacks show regime’s ‘dark vision’ for region
Middle-East
US, Saudi Arabia aim to extend UN arms embargo on Iran

Latest updates

VAT hike will change Saudi spending habits, say citizens, traders
Erdogan in new bid to cash in on Libyan war
What We Are Reading Today: Porcelain by Suzanne L. Marchand
Anger in Kashmir after images of boy break hearts
Saudi envoy calls for extension of UN arms embargo on Iran

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.