India coronavirus count tops 600,000 amid recent surge

Indian medical staff hands over certificates and flowers to patients who recovered from COVID-19 after their discharge at a hospital in Siliguri on July 1, 2020. (AFP)
  • India’s virus tally stood at 604,641 infections, with 100,000 of those infections reported in the past four days
  • Many industries and businesses have reopened across the country, and Indians have cautiously returned to the streets
NEW DELHI: The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in India has topped 600,000, with health authorities reporting 19,148 new cases in the past 24 hours.
As of Thursday, India’s virus tally stood at 604,641 infections, with 100,000 of those infections reported in the past four days.
India’s Health Ministry said the death toll from the virus was now 17,834 people.
The worst hit three states, including those home to the cities of Mumbai and New Delhi, account for more than 60 percent of the country’s cases.
Despite the surge in infections, the western beach of state of Goa, a popular backpacking destination, opened for tourism on Thursday with the state government allowing 250 hotels to reopen after more than three months. Tourists will either have to carry COVID-19 negative certificates or get tested on arrival.
The state has so far reported 1,387 positive cases with four deaths.
Many industries and businesses have reopened across the country, and Indians have cautiously returned to the streets. Schools remain closed.

Australia considering ‘safe haven’ offer to Hong Kongers

Updated 15 min 10 sec ago
AFP

Australia considering ‘safe haven’ offer to Hong Kongers

  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the situation in Hong Kong was ‘very concerning’
  • China has warned its students and tourists against going to Australia
Updated 15 min 10 sec ago
AFP
SYDNEY: Australia is actively considering providing safe haven to Hong Kong residents in response to China’s sweeping new security law, it said Thursday, a move likely to further inflame tensions with Beijing.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the situation in Hong Kong was “very concerning” and his government was “very actively” considering proposals to welcome in residents of the former British territory.
Asked by a reporter whether Australia could extend an offer of safe haven, Morrison responded “yes.”
He said the measures would soon be considered by his Cabinet, hinting strongly that it would be approved.
“We think that’s important and very consistent with who we are as a people.”
It comes a day after the United Kingdom announced a new route for those with British National Overseas status and their families to move there and eventually apply for citizenship.
Hong Kong was under UK jurisdiction until Britain handed it back to China in 1997 with a guarantee that Beijing would preserve the city’s judicial and legislative autonomy for 50 years.
But critics say the new law — passed by Beijing’s rubber-stamp parliament this week without its text being released to the public — breaches the “One Country, Two Systems” principle that formally entered international law in 1984.
The Chinese Embassy in Canberra on Thursday dismissed criticisms of the new law, releasing a statement telling Australia to “stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs and China’s internal affairs.”
It said “we strongly deplore” Australia’s response to the legislation, after Foreign Minister Marise Payne expressed “deep concern” over the developments on Wednesday.
Morrison said no final decision had been made on how Australia’s arrangements would be structured, but the country was “prepared to step up and provide support” to Hong Kong residents.
Any offer is sure to further strain Canberra’s relationship with Beijing, coming after repeated clashes between the two sides.
Most recently, Australia enraged China by calling for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.
Canberra has also pushed back against what it describes as China’s economic “coercion,” covert influence campaigns and the use of technology companies like Huawei as a tool for intelligence-gathering and geopolitical leverage.
China has warned its students and tourists against going to Australia, slapped trade sanctions on Australian goods and sentenced an Australian citizen to death for drug trafficking.

