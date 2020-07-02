You are here

Saudi Arabia extends initiatives to relieve coronavirus economic effects

Updated 02 July 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has ordered authorities to extend some initiatives intended to alleviate economic effects of coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.
The extension aims to further support businesses and individuals through the current situation. The initiatives include the suspension of some fines and additional aid for citizens.
The unemployment insurance, Saned will continue working to help Saudi citizens working in the private industry. Import customs can be delayed for 30 days as long as there is a bank guarantee of payment.
Residents whose visas have expired have a free month of extension, in specific cases they can apply for another month afterwards.
Saudi Arabia has launched 142 initiatives to alleviate the economic effects of coronavirus since March 2020, valued at over $57 billion, the report added.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia reported 54 new coronavirus related deaths on Thursday and registered 3,383 new cases.

The Kingdom’s health ministry said that 4,909 people had recovered from the COVID-19 bringing the total number of recovery cases since the pandemic started to 137,669.

The capital Riyadh registered the highest number of cases with 397, followed by Al-Hafouf with 277, and then Makkah with 271.

A health ministry spokesman said that each area has its own health protocols and the public must adhere to these requirements.

Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Ali added that if individuals had to attend gatherings, whether for business or personal reasons, they must follow preventive measures at all times.

Saudi Arabia records 54 coronavirus deaths, 3,383 new cases

