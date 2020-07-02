Saudi Arabia extends initiatives to relieve coronavirus economic effects

Saudi Arabia records 54 coronavirus deaths, 3,383 new cases

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia reported 54 new coronavirus related deaths on Thursday and registered 3,383 new cases.

The Kingdom’s health ministry said that 4,909 people had recovered from the COVID-19 bringing the total number of recovery cases since the pandemic started to 137,669.

The capital Riyadh registered the highest number of cases with 397, followed by Al-Hafouf with 277, and then Makkah with 271.

A health ministry spokesman said that each area has its own health protocols and the public must adhere to these requirements.

Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Ali added that if individuals had to attend gatherings, whether for business or personal reasons, they must follow preventive measures at all times.