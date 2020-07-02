DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has ordered authorities to extend some initiatives intended to alleviate economic effects of coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.
The extension aims to further support businesses and individuals through the current situation. The initiatives include the suspension of some fines and additional aid for citizens.
The unemployment insurance, Saned will continue working to help Saudi citizens working in the private industry. Import customs can be delayed for 30 days as long as there is a bank guarantee of payment.
Residents whose visas have expired have a free month of extension, in specific cases they can apply for another month afterwards.
Saudi Arabia has launched 142 initiatives to alleviate the economic effects of coronavirus since March 2020, valued at over $57 billion, the report added.
Saudi Arabia extends initiatives to relieve coronavirus economic effects
https://arab.news/mm25y
Saudi Arabia extends initiatives to relieve coronavirus economic effects
- The Kingdom has launched 142 initiatives to aid with economic effects of COVID-19
- Residents whose visas have expired have a free month of extension
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has ordered authorities to extend some initiatives intended to alleviate economic effects of coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.