Qiddiya awards SR10bn in contracts to help construct Riyadh mega project

At least SAR10 billion worth of contracts will awarded to various companies to speed up the construction of a mega entertainment and sports project in the Saudi capital Riyadh, the Qiddiya Investment Company announced on Thursday. (QIC/File Photo)
  • The funding will be backed by the Kingdom's Public Investment Fund
RIYADH: At least SR10 billion ($2.66 billion) worth of contracts will be awarded to various companies to speed up the construction of a mega entertainment and sports project in the Saudi capital Riyadh, the Qiddiya Investment Company announced on Thursday.

The funding will be backed by the Kingdom's Public Investment Fund.

The Qiddiya project includes a number of art, entertainment and sporting facilities, and is being built on a 334 square-kilometre site close to Riyadh.

Its construction forms part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 program that aims to diversify the Kingdom’s economy.

“We’ve awarded well over 1 billion riyal in contracts so far and that figure is going to jump, maybe ten times to 10 billion riyals, which will all be construction related contracts,” Michael Reininger, chief executive told The National.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) Qiddiya

Saudi Arabia records 54 coronavirus deaths, 3,383 new cases

  • 4,909 cases have recovered from the COVID-19
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia reported 54 new coronavirus related deaths on Thursday and registered 3,383 new cases.

The Kingdom’s health ministry said that 4,909 people had recovered from the COVID-19 bringing the total number of recovery cases since the pandemic started to 137,669.

The capital Riyadh registered the highest number of cases with 397, followed by Al-Hafouf with 277, and then Makkah with 271.

The health ministry spokesman said that the public should adhere to precautionary measures to prevent the virus from spreading further.

Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Ali added that if individuals had to attend gatherings, whether for business or personal reasons, they must follow preventive measures at all times.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus COVID-19

