British fashion linchpin gets post-lockdown trading lift

Customers queue outside the Primark store in Edinburgh as the UK eases coronavirus restrictions which forced the fashion chain to close 375 outlets. (AFP)
Updated 42 sec ago
Reuters

  • Primark ‘back to business’ as curbs ease, but still faces full-year profit slump
LONDON: Trading in British fashion chain Primark’s reopened stores has been encouraging, but the prolonged coronavirus lockdown means the retailer’s full-year profit is likely to slump by about two-thirds, owner Associated British Foods said.

All 375 Primark stores were shuttered in March as the pandemic spread. As governments eased lockdown restrictions the stores reopened, including all 153 stores in England on June 15.

AB Foods said on Thursday that since the reopening of the first Primark stores on May 4, cumulative sales for the seven weeks to June 20 were £322 million ($403 million) and were 12 percent lower than last year on a like-for-like basis.

It said sales in the week ended June 20, with more than 90 percent of selling space reopened, were £133 million, and trading in England and Ireland was ahead of the same week last year.

“We’re really getting back to business here. That number (down 12 percent) is much better than people were expecting,” AB Foods finance chief John Bason told Reuters.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Primark like-for-like sales down 12 percent in seven weeks.
  • Primark’s annual profit seen down by two-thirds.
  • Placed £800m of orders for autumn/winter season.

However, the lockdown means Primark’s profit will be substantially down. The retailer has no online offer.

For the full 2019-20 year, Primark forecast adjusted operating profit in a range of £300-£350 million, down from the £913 million made in 2018-19.

Bason said that Primark has also placed more than £800 million of orders for the autumn/winter season and expects the total to exceed £1 billion.

AB Foods said that overall group revenue from continuing businesses for the 40 weeks to June 20 was 13 percent lower than the same period last year at constant currency.

For 2019-20 it expects “strong progress” in adjusted operating profit at its sugar, grocery, agriculture and ingredients businesses.

The grocery division, whose brands include Kingsmill bread, Twinings tea, Ovaltine and Jordans cereal, had a 9 percent increase in third-quarter revenue, with higher sales through retail channels more than offsetting weaker demand from foodservice businesses closed during the lockdown.

The group expects to end the year with net cash of more than £750 million.

Topics: Primark Associated British Foods Coronavirus

  • Tesla Inc. is building mobile molecule printers to help make the potential COVID-19 vaccine
  • Tesla had earlier bought CureVac, is also could increase its vaccine output tenfold
FRANKFURT, Germany: Tesla Inc. is building mobile molecule printers to help make the potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by CureVac in Germany, the electric-car maker’s CEO Elon Musk tweeted.

CureVac, an unlisted German company, has said it is developing portable, automated mRNA production units that it calls printers and which Musk described as “RNA microfactories.”

They are being designed to be shipped to remote locations, where they can churn out its vaccine candidate and other mRNA-based therapies depending on the recipe fed into the machine.

But for the immediate pandemic use — should its vaccine candidate win market approval – it has production sites with regulatory approval in Germany with a capacity to produce hundreds of millions of doses.

The company, based in Tuebingen and backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is a pioneer of the so-called messenger RNA approach, which is also pursued by BioNTech and its partner Pfizer as well as Moderna.

RNA molecules are single-stranded versions of the DNA double-helix. Thanks to their recurring molecular pattern, they can be produced in a relatively simple biochemical process that do not require genetically modified living cells, which are needed to produce most other biotech drugs.

CureVac is also building anew stationary site that could increase its output tenfold to billions of doses.

The “microfactories” would be built at Tesla Grohmann Automation in Germany, Musk said in a Twitter thread late on Wednesday.

Tesla acquired the company that develops automated manufacturing systems for batteries and fuel cells in 2016 to expand its production.

CureVac has been working with Tesla Grohmann to develop the mobile printer technology, a person familiar with CureVac said.

Musk did not elaborate on his plans. Tesla and CureVac were not immediately available to comment.

Musk, who is known to make impromptu announcements on Twitter, had in March said that Tesla has extra FDA-approved ventilators that can be shipped free of cost to hospitals within regions where the electric-car maker delivers. 

Topics: Tesla Elon Musk CureVac Coronavirus Vaccines

