RIYADH: Prince Sultan Defense Studies and Research Center (PSDSARC) has developed a local ventilator to help the fight against COVID-19. All technical development was carried out in PSDSARC laboratories as part of a program to make a product that can be developed and has additional features based on observations and specialized tests.
The organization is in contact with authorities to test the device and hopes to move to the manufacturing stage. The center invited interested authorities to view the ventilator and its testing and production, which will be handled by local factories.
Saudi research center designs local ventilator
https://arab.news/b33sb
Saudi research center designs local ventilator
RIYADH: Prince Sultan Defense Studies and Research Center (PSDSARC) has developed a local ventilator to help the fight against COVID-19. All technical development was carried out in PSDSARC laboratories as part of a program to make a product that can be developed and has additional features based on observations and specialized tests.