Air France unions braced for job cut talks

Unionists carry a chain to lock the headquarters’ entrance of Air France’s “HOP!” airline in Bouguenais, western France, on July 03 2020. (AFP)
Updated 03 July 2020
Reuters

  • At least half of the cuts will likely entail voluntary departures and retirement plans
PARIS: The French government on Friday called on Air France to avoid mandatory layoffs as the airline prepared to announce some 7,500 job cuts to cope with a collapse in travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Managers at the airline, part of Air France-KLM Group, are due to meet labor unions in Paris on Friday to detail the redundancy plans affecting some 15 percent of all employees, including pilots, stewards and ground staff.
At least half of the cuts will likely entail voluntary departures and retirement plans, sources familiar with the matter said this week, while 1,000 jobs are likely to be cut at Air France’s “HOP!” airline.
But the prospect of possible compulsory layoffs has raised alarm among workers and the French state, which has granted Air France $7.87 billion in aid to help it survive the pandemic.
“A successful labor reorganization is one where there are no forced departures,” junior economy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher told Sud Radio on Friday.
Pannier-Runacher said the government’s aid package for the airline, which included state-backed loans, was justified as the carrier was “on the edge,” but called on Air France managers to pursue cutbacks responsibly.
Aircraft maker Airbus’ plans to cut some 15,000 jobs across Europe — with a third of those in France — sparked similar warnings this week, as a wave of restructuring triggered by the virus outbreak begins to hit.
Under CEO Ben Smith, who joined from Air Canada in 2018, Air France-KLM has sought to cut costs, improve French labor relations and overcome governance squabbles between France and the Netherlands, each owners of close to 14 percent of the group.

Egypt’s aviation sector lost $62.23 million during three-month coronavirus lockdown

Arab News

  • The country reopened its international airspace this week
DUBAI: Egypt’s three-month suspension of flights due to the coronavirus pandemic weighed on the aviation sector, which lost up to $62.23 million during the period air travel was restricted.

The country reopened its international airspace this week, although some restrictions were put in place to prevent coronavirus transmission, Ahram Online reported.

Egypt also allowed more than 400 hotels, although at limited 50 percent occupancy rate.

Foreign tourists can now visit three coastal tourist hotspots: South Sinai, where the popular seaside resort of Sharm El-Sheikh is located, the Red Sea governorate, home to the city of Hurghada, and Marsa Matrouh on the Mediterranean.

Flights coming from Switzerland and Belarus arrived in Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh on Thursday, the report added.

Egypt is jumpstarting its aviation and tourism sectors by exempting visitors to the newly opened tourism areas visa fees until the end of October.

National carrier EgyptAir is also offering a 20 percent discount on flights to several European destinations, and on tickets to New York and Washington bought by July 15 for flights until the end of August.

