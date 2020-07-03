You are here

Indonesia's anti-trust watchdog levies $3 million in fines on Grab and partner

Indonesia’s anti-trust watchdog said Grab had discriminated against its drivers, prioritizing those provided by partner PT Teknologi Pengangkutan Indonesia to the Softbank-backed firm. (AFP file photo)
Updated 03 July 2020
Reuters

  • Grab infringed the anti-monopoly laws after evaluating the case
  • Grab is Southeast Asia’s most valuable startup with a valuation of $14 billion
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s anti-trust watchdog announced fines totaling more than $3 million for Grab and its business partner after finding it guilty of breaking anti-monopoly laws, a verdict the ride-hailing firm vowed to appeal.
The Business Competition Supervisory Commission (KPPU) said it had found Grab had discriminated against its drivers, prioritizing those provided by partner PT Teknologi Pengangkutan Indonesia (TPI) to the Softbank-backed firm.
In a statement, Dinni Melanie, the chair of the watchdog judicial panel, said it had found Grab infringed the anti-monopoly laws after evaluating the case on Thursday evening.
The agency imposed a fine of $2.1 million on Grab and a penalty of $1.03 million rupiah on TPI.
A spokesman for Grab, which is Southeast Asia’s most valuable startup with a valuation of $14 billion, said the firm would appeal the verdict.
“Grab’s view is that it has not violated any regulation, engaged in any anti-competitive business practices, or injured any third parties,” he said, characterizing the watchdog’s findings as “unsubstantiated allegations.”
Reuters could not immediately reach TPI to seek comment.

Egypt's aviation sector lost $62.23 million during three-month coronavirus lockdown

Updated 03 July 2020
Arab News

  • The country reopened its international airspace this week
DUBAI: Egypt’s three-month suspension of flights due to the coronavirus pandemic weighed on the aviation sector, which lost up to $62.23 million during the period air travel was restricted.

The country reopened its international airspace this week, although some restrictions were put in place to prevent coronavirus transmission, Ahram Online reported.

Egypt also allowed more than 400 hotels, although at limited 50 percent occupancy rate.

Foreign tourists can now visit three coastal tourist hotspots: South Sinai, where the popular seaside resort of Sharm El-Sheikh is located, the Red Sea governorate, home to the city of Hurghada, and Marsa Matrouh on the Mediterranean.

Flights coming from Switzerland and Belarus arrived in Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh on Thursday, the report added.

Egypt is jumpstarting its aviation and tourism sectors by exempting visitors to the newly opened tourism areas visa fees until the end of October.

National carrier EgyptAir is also offering a 20 percent discount on flights to several European destinations, and on tickets to New York and Washington bought by July 15 for flights until the end of August.

