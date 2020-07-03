Egypt’s aviation sector lost $62.23 million during three-month coronavirus lockdown

You are here

Above, an aerial view of the City Stars Sharm El-Sheikh leisure resort near Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh at the southern tip of the Sinai peninsula. (AFP)
Updated 03 July 2020
Arab News

  • The country reopened its international airspace this week
DUBAI: Egypt’s three-month suspension of flights due to the coronavirus pandemic weighed on the aviation sector, which lost up to $62.23 million during the period air travel was restricted.

The country reopened its international airspace this week, although some restrictions were put in place to prevent coronavirus transmission, Ahram Online reported.

Egypt also allowed more than 400 hotels, although at limited 50 percent occupancy rate.

Foreign tourists can now visit three coastal tourist hotspots: South Sinai, where the popular seaside resort of Sharm El-Sheikh is located, the Red Sea governorate, home to the city of Hurghada, and Marsa Matrouh on the Mediterranean.

Flights coming from Switzerland and Belarus arrived in Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh on Thursday, the report added.

Egypt is jumpstarting its aviation and tourism sectors by exempting visitors to the newly opened tourism areas visa fees until the end of October.

National carrier EgyptAir is also offering a 20 percent discount on flights to several European destinations, and on tickets to New York and Washington bought by July 15 for flights until the end of August.

Oil falls below $43 a barrel on coronavirus fears

Updated 9 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

  • Brent has more than doubled from a 21-year low below $16 reached in April
LONDON: Oil fell below $43 a barrel on Friday as a resurgence of coronavirus cases raised concern that fuel demand growth could stall, although crude was still headed for a weekly gain on lower supply and wider signs of economic recovery.

The US reported more than 55,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a new daily global record for the pandemic. The rise in cases suggested US jobs growth, which jumped in June, could suffer a setback.

“If this trend continues, oil demand in the region is at risk,” said Louise Dickson of Rystad Energy.

Brent crude was down 56 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $42.58 a barrel in early afternoon trade in London and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 58 cents, or 1.4 percent, to $40.07.

“The fragile US economic rebound is at risk of being undone by the latest surge in new infections,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Signs of economic recovery, and a drop in supply after a record supply cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, have helped Brent more than double from a 21-year low below $16 reached in April.

Boosting recovery hopes, a private survey showed on Friday that China’s services sector expanded at the fastest pace in over a decade in June.

OPEC oil production fell to its lowest in decades in June and Russian production has dropped to near its OPEC+ target.

The bankruptcy filing of US shale pioneer Chesapeake Energy also supported prices by raising expectations production will decline, JBC Energy said in a report.

Gasoline demand will be closely watched as the US heads into the July 4 holiday weekend. 

