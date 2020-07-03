You are here

The battle for Bollywood: virus, streaming apps spark fears for cinemas

A security guard sits at the entrance of a closed movie theatre complex due to a COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown in Mumbai. (File/AFP)
Sandeep Bacche, an Indian rickshaw driver and fan of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, poses for a picture in Mumbai. (File/AFP)
Sandeep Bacche, an Indian rickshaw driver and fan of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, poses for a picture in Mumbai. (File/AFP)
Updated 16 sec ago
  • Frustrated Bollywood producers have turned to the likes of Amazon, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar to release films online
  • India has the world’s most prolific film industry, churning out nearly 1,800 releases in 2018
MUMBAI: A Bollywood actor’s face tattooed on his arm, Sandeep Bacche’s devotion shocks few in India where stars enjoy semi-divine status. But even here the hallowed silver screen may be losing its shine to streaming services and pandemic fears.
“Whenever things get better and theaters begin operations, I will watch three movies a day for sure just as a way to celebrate,” said the Mumbai rickshaw driver, who is recovering from the virus himself.
But others may not join the party.
With cinemas shut for months due to a coronavirus lockdown, and little prospect they will reopen soon, frustrated Bollywood producers have turned to the likes of Amazon, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar to release films online.
“Gulabo Sitabo,” starring Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, premiered on Amazon Prime last month. Other Hindi movies have followed a similar route, as have the huge Telugu-, Tamil- and Malayalam-language film industries.
This has sparked fury from cinema operators.
INOX Leisure Ltd, India’s second-largest multiplex operator, warned producers of possible “retributive measures.”
“Movie stars are not made on the small screen but on the silver screen,” Siddharth Jain, INOX executive director, told AFP.
But, noting the financial might of the competition, he said: “No business model in the world can compete with free money and Netflix is nothing but free money.”
Shoojit Sircar, who directed “Gulabo Sitabo,” told AFP that “a digital release was a tough decision” but financial constraints pushed him to do it.
“A lot of technicians are dependent on me,” Sircar said.
“Cinema magic cannot be replaced by TV, iPad or laptop experience. But I needed to move on.”
India has the world’s most prolific film industry, churning out nearly 1,800 releases in 2018. Stars are worshipped like gods, with fans building temples and making pilgrimages to their homes.
Going to the cinema also remains a hugely popular and affordable pursuit, with 75 rupees ($1) buying three hours of entertainment in an air-conditioned movie theater.
Some of the higher-end multiplex cinemas have menus that include biryani being delivered to your recliner, and blankets to snuggle under if the air conditioning is too cold.
But with more than half of India’s population under 30, and many of them consuming entertainment on mobile phones, the likes of Netflix were starting to make inroads even before the coronavirus.
Hotstar, the market leader now owned by Disney, boasted 300 million active monthly users in 2018 — offering some content for free and other shows only to subscribers.
The shutdown has only accelerated the shift.
For years Mumbai-based teacher Nigel D’Souza, 27, was one of the holdouts, preferring to watch films in cinemas.
But when India went into lockdown in late March, he bit the bullet and subscribed to both Amazon Prime — aggressively priced in India at just 129 rupees per month — and Netflix.
He is now hooked.
“It was very cheap... as we don’t spend money on expensive popcorn or travel,” he said.
Furthermore, he found he “could binge-watch any number of movies... without worrying about the virus.”
Vijay Subramaniam, Amazon Prime’s director of content for India, insisted the company was not looking to put cinemas out of business.
“Theatres play an important role in film distribution and we aren’t looking to change that,” he told AFP.
But he added: “As technology continues to change that landscape, customers’ preferences of what to watch and where will continue to evolve.”
Cinemas meanwhile are getting ready for the end of lockdown, which will come with strict rules that will further eat away at their profit margins.
Some seats will have to be left empty and cinema halls will have to be thoroughly disinfected after every show. The lavish menus and blankets will probably have to go.
But it is not all doom and gloom.
“The cinema experience is ingrained in our blood... (it) will never go out of fashion,” Mumbai-based film trade analyst Girish Johar told AFP.
For diehard fans like Bacche, the heady pleasures of the silver screen are simply too irresistible.
Even in the coronavirus treatment facility, the 41-year-old still needed his daily fix of Bollywood, he said.
He found it on the YouTube app on his phone, which he still uses — a sign that the pandemic’s impact on viewing habits may linger for a while longer.

Topics: Coronavirus Bollywood India

Dubai photographers offer free photo sessions for jobless

Updated 6 min 47 sec ago
Hams Saleh

Dubai photographers offer free photo sessions for jobless

  • Ales Vyslouzil and Tara Atkinson are providing free photo sessions for people who have been made redundant
Updated 6 min 47 sec ago
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: While many people around the world are cooped up at home as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), some have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

Dubai-based photographers, Ales Vyslouzil, from the Czech Republic, and Tara Atkinson, from the UK, have used the situation to help those affected by the global health crisis.

The longtime friends are providing free photo sessions for people who have been made redundant. (Supplied/ Credit: Christopher Pike)

In a large airy studio – called HotCold Studio – in Al-Quoz, Dubai, the longtime friends are providing free photo sessions for people who have been made redundant.

“The idea of the ‘impression session’ came from one small photoshoot,” Vyslouzil, who was an architectural engineer, told Arab News.

He said a neighbor knocked on his door one day and asked him to take pictures of his newborn daughter. The neighbor initially wanted simple phone shots, but Vyslouzil insisted they should go for a professional shoot.

Ales Vyslouzil was an architectural engineer. (Supplied/ Credit: Christopher Pike)

“I spent about an hour with him, and then the next day I was doing retouches of the images and I was like: ‘I think I should most probably do something where I can visually help people who lost their jobs to promote themselves.’”

Vyslouzil, who is also a rock climber, added: “Each of us are our own brand. And your own brand is the first impression, it’s your face. How you look like.”

Tara Atkinson was born in the UAE city of Sharjah and brought up in Dubai. (Supplied/ Credit: Christopher Pike)

Atkinson, who has a background in creative and visual art, said: “People do judge a book by its cover unfortunately … And unfortunately, we’ve all got to put our photos on our CVs. You get one step up the ladder if your picture is on the CV.”

Born in the UAE city of Sharjah and brought up in Dubai, she added: “If you are willing to spend money to get a nice picture of yourself, then the employee will say: ‘Wow they’ve actually invested in themselves, which means they care about themselves, which means they will probably do other things like go on a course or learn more soft skills.’”

Vyslouzil and Atkinson aim to give people in Dubai a bit of hope to hold onto as well as something to look forward to.

Vyslouzil and Atkinson aim to give people in Dubai a bit of hope to hold onto as well as something to look forward to. (Supplied/ Credit: Christopher Pike)

“Social profiling isn’t great, but we are allowing people to recreate their looks, to recreate how they see themselves, how others see them and to get them out of the house; to get them motivated to send their CVs with their new picture,” Atkinson said.

Atkinson met Vyslouzil seven years ago on a rock-climbing adventure.

Vyslouzil gained a bachelor’s degree in architecture and a master’s degree in structural engineering and moved to Dubai 10 years ago to pursue his engineering career.

Vyslouzil gained a bachelor’s degree in architecture and a master’s degree in structural engineering. (Supplied/ Credit: Christopher Pike)

“I didn’t really enjoy being in the office and doing tasks and putting together reports. I completely hated it,” he said.

Initially, he thought his dissatisfaction came from the companies he worked for. “But then I slowly realized it was actually me who was completely unfulfilled.”

Photography has been his hobby for the past 15 years but three years ago he blended his passion for architecture and picture-taking to become an architectural photographer specializing in hospitality, commercial spaces, and construction-related work.

Atkinson, who has a background in creative and visual art. (Supplied/ Credit: Christopher Pike)

Atkinson, however, has always been in the creative field. She went to art college in England and studied videography.

“I started working within art organizations in England. I always really enjoyed connecting people together and motivating them to find creativity within them,” she said, adding that she “itched” to go back and resettle in the place she called home and to get back to the creative industry.

So, she returned to Dubai and worked for a studio photographing weddings and events. “That pushed me to working with high-end fashion brands, and I really started to embrace being a photographer then. There are a lot of stories to be told and a lot of conversations to be heard,” she added.

Topics: Ales Vyslouzil Tara Atkinson Impression Session

