You are here

  • Home
  • Oman said to seek $2 billion bridge loan

Oman said to seek $2 billion bridge loan

Oman is more vulnerable to oil price swings than neighbors. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b2a9h

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Oman said to seek $2 billion bridge loan

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Oman is seeking a $2 billion bridge loan from international and regional banks, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday, confirming a report by LPC, a fixed income news service owned by Refinitiv.

The Gulf state was in talks with banks earlier this year about funding options, including a loan of about $2 billion, but discussions were put on hold due to the coronavirus crisis and plunging oil prices, sources previously said.

Discussions had now resumed, sources said on Friday.

Oman sent a request for proposals to banks in June for a $2 billion loan with a one-year maturity, which would be replaced by a bond issue, one source familiar with the matter said, confirming the LPC report.

Banks were expected to submit proposals this week, the source added.

A second source said that loan talks had resumed without giving details.

Oman’s Finance Ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 

Oman, a relatively small crude producer and burdened by high levels of debt, is more vulnerable to oil price swings than most of its wealthier Gulf neighbors. 

It was downgraded in June by Moody’s further into junk territory to Ba3 from Ba2, with the ratings agency citing risks related to Oman’s financing needs and its diminishing buffers.

Topics: Oman oil price oil crisis

Related

Business & Economy
Oil falls below $43 a barrel on coronavirus fears
Business & Economy
Optimistic Citi predicts oil at $60 per barrel in 2021

Oil falls below $43 a barrel on coronavirus fears

Updated 33 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

Oil falls below $43 a barrel on coronavirus fears

  • Brent has more than doubled from a 21-year low below $16 reached in April
Updated 33 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil fell below $43 a barrel on Friday as a resurgence of coronavirus cases raised concern that fuel demand growth could stall, although crude was still headed for a weekly gain on lower supply and wider signs of economic recovery.

The US reported more than 55,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a new daily global record for the pandemic. The rise in cases suggested US jobs growth, which jumped in June, could suffer a setback.

“If this trend continues, oil demand in the region is at risk,” said Louise Dickson of Rystad Energy.

Brent crude was down 56 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $42.58 a barrel in early afternoon trade in London and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 58 cents, or 1.4 percent, to $40.07.

“The fragile US economic rebound is at risk of being undone by the latest surge in new infections,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Signs of economic recovery, and a drop in supply after a record supply cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, have helped Brent more than double from a 21-year low below $16 reached in April.

Boosting recovery hopes, a private survey showed on Friday that China’s services sector expanded at the fastest pace in over a decade in June.

OPEC oil production fell to its lowest in decades in June and Russian production has dropped to near its OPEC+ target.

The bankruptcy filing of US shale pioneer Chesapeake Energy also supported prices by raising expectations production will decline, JBC Energy said in a report.

Gasoline demand will be closely watched as the US heads into the July 4 holiday weekend. 

Topics: oil price Coronavirus OPEC

Related

Business & Economy
Oil prices set for modest recovery on OPEC+ cuts
Business & Economy
Oil price rebounds as virus lockdowns are eased

Latest updates

Oman said to seek $2 billion bridge loan
‘Sound of Resilience’ concert aims to unite Lebanon through music
Oil falls below $43 a barrel on coronavirus fears
Innovative Saudi restaurateurs launch Saudi Arabia’s first fresh food robot
Over 100 COVID-19 patients treated with blood plasma in Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.