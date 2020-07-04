You are here

  • Home
  • Spain’s banks look to make lockdown closures permanent

Spain’s banks look to make lockdown closures permanent

Banc Sabadell is set to close 140 branches this year alone. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pv3hs

Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

Spain’s banks look to make lockdown closures permanent

  • Pandemic sees more customers go digital, negating need for costly branches
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

MADRID: As Spain reopens after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, its banking industry is seizing the opportunity to shrink its swollen branch network which has long been a drag on profitability, with four banks planning at least 800 branch closures this year.

Despite significant cuts since the 2008 financial crisis and more than 2,000 last year, Spain’s 24,000 bank branches still have one of the highest ratios to people in the world, according to the International Monetary Fund, trailing just San Marino, Mongolia and Luxembourg.
Union opposition to closures and a population more reliant on using in-branch services than others in Europe have slowed Spanish banks’ progress in closing branches despite their running costs being a major drag on profitability.
But after shutting down huge parts of their networks during the lockdown, lenders are examining whether changes to consumer behavior mean more can stay shut.
“Many of the even older clients will have discovered that you can do things quite quickly and cheaply online. I am not sure they would go back to doing things the same way as before,” said Nick Hill, managing director at rating agency Moody’s.
Bankia and Sabadell both plan not to reopen some of the branches they closed during the lockdown imposed in Spain to curb the pandemic, according to sources.
The pair are closing 235 and 140 branches this year respectively, while Unicaja is reducing its network by 100 over three years.
Oscar Arce, the Bank of Spain’s director general for economics, told a news briefing this week that it would be up to each bank to decide on branch closures but said “there were elements in every bank’s network that were not profitable.”
In a sector grappling with higher loan-loss provisions to cope with the pandemic, financial consultant Kearney believes Spanish banks will need to reduce costs by between €2 billion to €3 billion in the medium-term to improve profitability — and branch closures are likely to be central to that.

HIGHLIGHTS

● COVID-19 accelerates bank branch cuts.

● Liberbank and Unicaja bet on outsourcing.

● At least 800 closures planned so far in 2020.

Around 35 percent of bank branches across Europe have closed in the last 10 years according to Kearney, as lenders slashed costs and customers switched to digital platforms.
But in Spain around 65 percent of product and service contracts are still agreed in branches, compared to less than 50 percent in Europe as a whole.
That’s left Spanish lenders wary about cutting off access to branch services, particularly in rural areas.
Instead some are set to accelerate a model they were trying before the crisis — using a McDonald’s style franchise to outsource branch services.
Lenders like Unicaja and Liberbank have started using self-employed agents to run branches and sell the bank’s products.
The ‘financial agent’ is responsible for rent, electricity and water supply bills while the bank provides the technology and the financial products, Jonathan Joaquin de Velasco, the head of strategy and risk policy at Liberbank, told Reuters.
“We get rid of all the fixed costs, we turn them into variable costs, and this obviously has a very relevant impact on efficiency over time,” Joaquin de Velasco said.
When Liberbank first launched this model with one ‘pilot’ ‘financial agency’ in September of 2016, it had 992 traditional branches. As of the end of the second quarter, the lender will have 560 traditional branches and 200 financial agencies.
Though Velasco did not give a breakdown on the cost-savings arising from this model, he said its implementation would on average improve the efficiency ratio by almost three times that of an equivalent branch in size.
Banks can also use the model to incentivize the sale of higher margin products for wealthier customers, making the remaining outposts more profitable.
“Downsizing the network is a long established trend, but more than just downsizing it is the transformation of branches, that will continue,” said Caixabank’s CEO Gonzalo Gortazar during a business school event on June 18.

Topics: Spain

Related

Business & Economy
Greek expectations modest as tourists trickle back
Business & Economy
Luckin Coffee sticks by chairman despite scandal over fake sales

Greek expectations modest as tourists trickle back

Greek island resorts are slowly welcoming back tourists after months of closure due to the coronavirus disease, with only a few months of holiday season left. (AFP)
Updated 6 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Greek expectations modest as tourists trickle back

  • Greeks are optimistic something can be recovered from the season, banking on the record of Greek authorities in keeping a lid on the outbreak by locking down early
Updated 6 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

RHODES: Shops shuttered and streets abandoned, the island of Rhodes is pinning its hopes on a trickle of tourists to salvage a holiday season decimated by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

One of Greece’s busiest resort islands, the cobbled streets of the imposing medieval city of Rhodes town were empty this week. At this rate, only a few hotels will open this year, locals say.
“We have never experienced anything like this, not at least for the past 50 to 60 years,” said Manolis Markopoulos, head of the hoteliers association in Rhodes.
Greece opened its regional airports, including in Rhodes, to travelers this week.
At present, only about 20 percent of hotels are open, and the next two weeks will be an important gauge of how the season will perform, Markopoulos said.
“If we show 20-25 percent compared to performance last year that would be a happy outcome,” he said.

FASTFACT

Greece’s tourism sector accounts for a fifth of its economic output and employs 700,000 people.

The picture on nearby Kos was similar, with rows of empty sunloungers distanced to meet rules.
Greeks are optimistic something can be recovered from the season, banking on the record of Greek authorities in keeping a lid on the outbreak by locking down early. It has recorded fewer than 3,500 cases of COVID-19 and 192 deaths.
“It might just be time for Greece to reap returns from its excellent performance in managing the pandemic,” said Konstantina Svinou, head of the Kos hotels association.
Others just want to keep their heads above water. Greece’s tourism sector accounts for a fifth of its economic output and employs 700,000 people.
“We want to believe that even with 30-40 percent occupancy that we will meet some fixed expenses, that staff can get their salaries and pay social insurance to be able to get the unemployment benefit in the winter,” said Hasan Hadji Suleyman, a bar and restaurant owner in Kos.

Topics: Greek

Latest updates

Spain’s banks look to make lockdown closures permanent
Greek expectations modest as tourists trickle back
What We Are Reading Today: Empty
Duterte’s anti-terror law seen as threat to peace in Mindanao
Luckin Coffee sticks by chairman despite scandal over fake sales

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.