You are here

  • Home
  • Rocket targeting US embassy in Baghdad intercepted while Iraq condemns Turkish operations against state

Rocket targeting US embassy in Baghdad intercepted while Iraq condemns Turkish operations against state

A general view shows the US embassy across the Tigris river in Iraq's capital Baghdad on January 3, 2020. The US embassy in Baghdad urged American citizens in Iraq to "depart immediately", for fear of fallout from a US strike that killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nynbs

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Rocket targeting US embassy in Baghdad intercepted while Iraq condemns Turkish operations against state

  • There had been similar attacks on the Green Zone against American facilities in Iraq since October
  • Turkey’s operations in Kurdistan and other disputed territories in mid-June were aimed at removing suspected Kurdistan Workers Party
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A rocket targeting the US embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone was intercepted by US Air defense systems with no claims of responsibility as of Sunday morning, Al-Arabiya News channel reported.
“The missile that was intercepted by the American embassy in Baghdad fell near a number of sit-in protesters close to the Green Zone area. It landed close to the bridge leading to the Green Zone itself,” Al Arabiya's correspondent in Baghdad Majid Hamid confirmed.
There had been similar attacks on the Green Zone against American facilities in Iraq since October that the US blamed on Iran-backed factions among Iraq’s security forces.
Meanwhile, Turkey’s military operations in northern Iraq were condemned by Ahmed Mulla Talal, the spokesperson for Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, local daily The Baghdad Post reported.
“We strongly reject and condemn these actions that harm the close, long-standing relations between the two friendly nations,"  Talal said in a statement.
Turkey’s operations in Kurdistan and other disputed territories in mid-June were aimed at removing suspected Kurdistan Workers Party targets from the area. The airstrikes launched by Ankara have killed so far five civilians.
Talal accused Turkey for violating Iraqi sovereignty and described the country’s offensive as “detrimental” to “regional peace.”
The spokesperson added that his country had sent two letters to Turkey's ambassador to Iraq, and says Baghdad will have to refer to “international law” to stop Turkey.
“We hold the Turkish side responsible for the legal and moral responsibility for all the human and material losses that occur,” he said.

Topics: iraq-turkey US embassy in Iraq

Related

Middle-East
Iran’s Sumar border crossing with Iraq to be transformed into trading route
Middle-East
COVID-19 claims 107 more lives in Iraq

Yemen streamlines repatriation of stranded citizens abroad

Updated 43 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Yemen streamlines repatriation of stranded citizens abroad

  • The test will be replaced by thermal screening at airports
  • The committee said more than 12,000 Yemeni citizens have been repatriated so far
Updated 43 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen’s committee on coronavirus has made it easier to repatriate nationals who were stranded due the coronavirus pandemic, state news agency Saba reported.

The Coronavirus National Committee has amended its protocol on repatriation, which previously required polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on returning citizens.

The test will be replaced by thermal screening at airports, according to the provision announced in a virtual session on Saturday.

The committee said more than 12,000 Yemeni citizens have been repatriated from countries such as Egypt, India and Jordan.

Yemenis in Pakistan will be flown back to the country on Sunday as part of the repatriation mission.  

Topics: Yemen Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia
KSRelief launches COVID-19 awareness initiative in Yemen
Middle-East
Yemen welcomes UN report on Iran’s nuclear commitment under 2015 deal

Latest updates

Rocket targeting US embassy in Baghdad intercepted while Iraq condemns Turkish operations against state
Yemen streamlines repatriation of stranded citizens abroad
Formula One comes back to the track with Aramco as sponsors amid new coronavirus lockdown era
Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run
Veteran Egyptian actress Ragaa El-Gedawy dies from Covid-19 complications

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.