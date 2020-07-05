Rocket targeting US embassy in Baghdad intercepted while Iraq condemns Turkish operations against state

Yemen streamlines repatriation of stranded citizens abroad

DUBAI: Yemen’s committee on coronavirus has made it easier to repatriate nationals who were stranded due the coronavirus pandemic, state news agency Saba reported.

The Coronavirus National Committee has amended its protocol on repatriation, which previously required polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on returning citizens.

The test will be replaced by thermal screening at airports, according to the provision announced in a virtual session on Saturday.

The committee said more than 12,000 Yemeni citizens have been repatriated from countries such as Egypt, India and Jordan.

Yemenis in Pakistan will be flown back to the country on Sunday as part of the repatriation mission.