Broadway veteran Nick Cordero dies from virus complications

Nick Cordero died Sunday after more than 90 days in the hospital. (AFP)
Updated 06 July 2020
AP

NEW YORK: Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero, who specialized in playing tough guys on Broadway in such shows as “Waitress,” “A Bronx Tale” and “Bullets Over Broadway,” has died in Los Angeles after suffering severe medical complications after contracting the coronavirus. He was 41.

Cordero died Sunday at Cedars-Sinai hospital after more than 90 days in the hospital, according to his wife, Amanda Kloots. “God has another angel in heaven now,” she posted on Instagram. “Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband.”




His wife, Amanda Kloots, announced the news on Instagram. (AFP)

Cordero entered the emergency room on March 30 and had a succession of health setbacks, including mini-strokes, blood clots, septic infections, a tracheostomy and a temporary pacemaker implanted. He had been on a ventilator and unconscious and had his right leg amputated. A double lung transplant was being explored.

Viola Davis was among those in mourning, writing to his widow and child that “my heart is with you all.” Fellow Broadway actress and president of Actors’ Equity Association Kate Shindle wrote on Twitter that she was “heartbroken for his family and deeply saddened by the loss of this talented and widely loved actor.”

During Cordro’s hospitalization, Kloots sent him daily videos of her and their 1-year-old son, Elvis, so he could see them if he woke up, and urged friends and fans to join a daily sing-a-long. A GoFundMe page to pay for medical expenses has raised over $600,000.

“I tell him, I say, ‘You’re gonna walk out of this hospital, honey. I believe it. I know you can,’” she told “CBS This Morning” this summer. ”‘We’re gonna dance again. You’re gonna hold your son again.’ My line is, ‘Don’t get lost. Get focused.’”

Gigi Hadid denies claims she is 'disguising' baby bump

Updated 52 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Gigi Hadid denies claims she is 'disguising' baby bump

Updated 52 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Gigi Hadid’s baby bump has been a hot topic on social media over the past few days. 

The part-Palestinian supermodel called out British Vogue for tweeting: “@GiGiHadid is yet to post a picture showing her baby bump, but her genius disguise gives an insight into her lockdown pregnancy.”

The publication was reporting on the catwalk star’s Instagram live video from June 24, in which she spoke with activist and chef Sophia Roe about racial discrimination, the Black Lives Matter movement and more.

One viewer commented on the video saying: “How do you not have a tummy? I’m four months into my pregnancy and my tummy is huge. You look great though!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@sophia_roe

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Hadid replied: “This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion. From the side it’s a different story! Wishing you the best!”

The 25-year-old mom-to-be replied to British Vogue’s tweet saying: “Disguise ....? I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories — not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything. Will be proud and happy to share ‘insight’ when I feel like it, thanks.”

She followed up saying: “For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones.”

Hadid is expecting her first child with former One Direction star Zayn Malik. She announced her pregnancy in April. The couple are having a baby girl. 

