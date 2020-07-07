You are here

Britain cannot be vulnerable to high risk state vendors, says PM

date 2020-07-07

An employee displays the Huawei Mate Xs to the media during a photocall for the launch of the new foldable smartphone in London. (AFP/File)
Updated 07 July 2020
Reuters

  • Britain granted Huawei a limited role in its future 5G networks in January
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said the government would have to think carefully about the role China’s Huawei plays in Britain because he does not want the country to be “vulnerable to a high risk state vendor.”

“I’m very determined to get broadband into every part of this country,” Johnson told reporters. “I’m also determined that the UK should not be in any way vulnerable to a high risk state vendor so we have to think carefully about how we handle that.

“We have to come up with the right technological solutions but also we will have to make sure that we can continue to deliver the broadband that the UK needs,” he said. Meanwhile, a government minister and official said on Monday Britain’s decision to grant Huawei a limited role in building its 5G network is not “fixed in stone” and a government update on the Chinese company will be published before July 22. British relations with China have already been strained by Beijing’s decision to approve a new national security law in Hong Kong. Earlier on Monday the country’s ambassador to London, Liu Xiaoming, warned that getting rid of Huawei would send a “very bad message” to Chinese business.

Britain granted Huawei a limited role in its future 5G networks in January, but officials at the National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) have since studied the impact of US sanctions on the company.

The measures are designed to restrict Huawei from sourcing advanced microchips and Britain has said they could have a significant impact on the reliability of the supplier.

“It is not fixed in stone,” Britain’s Digital Minister Oliver Dowden said of an earlier decision to give the company a limited role. “We constantly review our security to ensure we have the best possible security for our telecoms network.”

Dowden declined to comment on reports that officials were drawing up proposals to stop installing Huawei equipment and said any decision would be announced in Parliament.

Johnson’s spokesman said an update would be given to Parliament before the summer recess begins on July 22.

“If the US imposes sanctions, which they have done, we believe that could have a significant impact on the reliability of Huawei equipment and whether we can use it safely,” he said.

Liu said a U-turn on the Huawei decision would damage Britain’s image as an open, business-friendly environment and it meant London was having to “bounce to the tune of the other countries.”

“The China business community are all watching how you handle Huawei. If you get rid of Huawei it sends out a very bad message to other Chinese businesses,” he said.

Topics: Britain Boris Johnson Huawei

Saudi Arabia’s 6-point plan to jumpstart global economy

Saudi Arabia's 6-point plan to jumpstart global economy

date 2020-07-07

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia, in its capacity as president of the G20 group of nations, has unveiled a six-point business plan to jump start the global economy out of the recession brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yousef Al-Benyan, the chairman of the B20 business group within the G20, told a webinar from Riyadh that the response to the pandemic -— including the injection of $5 trillion into the global economy — had been “reassuring.”

But he warned that the leading economies of the world had to continue to work together to mitigate the effects of global lockdowns and to address the possibility of a “second wave” of the disease.

“Cooperation and collaboration between governments, global governance institutions and businesses is vital for an effective and timely resolution of this multi-dimensional contagion transcending borders,” Al-Benyan said.

“The B20 is strongly of the view there is no alternative to global cooperation, collaboration and consensus to tide over a multi-dimensional and systemic crisis,” he added.

The six-point plan, contained in a special report to the G20 leadership with input from 750 global business leaders, sets out a series of policy recommendations to counter the effects of the disease which threaten to spark the deepest economic recession in nearly a century.

The document advocates policies to build health resilience, safeguard human capital, and prevent financial instability.

It also promotes measures to free up global supply chains, revive productive economic sectors, and digitize the world economy “responsibly and inclusively.”

In a media question-and-answer session to launch the report, Al-Benyan said that among the top priorities for business leaders were the search for a vaccine against the virus that has killed more than half-a-million people around the world, and the need to reopen global trade routes slammed shut by economic lockdowns.

He said that the G20 response had been speedy and proactive, especially in comparison with the global financial crisis of 2009, but he said that more needed to be done, especially to face the possibility that the disease might surge again. “Now is not the time to celebrate,” he warned.

“Multilateral institutions and mechanisms must be positively leveraged by governments to serve their societies and must be enhanced wherever necessary during and after the pandemic,” he said, highlighting the role of the World Health Organization, the UN and the International Monetary Fund, which have come under attack from some world leaders during the pandemic.

Al-Benyan said that policy responses to the pandemic had been “designed according to each country’s requirements.”

Separately, the governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority said that it was “too early” to say if the Kingdom’s economy would experience a sharp “V-shape” recovery from pandemic recession.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

