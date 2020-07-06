You are here

  • Home
  • Amal Omar Al-Katheiri, executive manager of local initiatives at Alwaleed Philanthropies

Amal Omar Al-Katheiri, executive manager of local initiatives at Alwaleed Philanthropies

Amal Omar Al-Katheiri
Short Url

https://arab.news/cnkw9

Updated 07 July 2020
Arab News

Amal Omar Al-Katheiri, executive manager of local initiatives at Alwaleed Philanthropies

  • Al-Katheiri has successfully led several initiatives at AP, such as the Captinah initiative to pledge 100 cars to Careem female captains to empower women
Updated 07 July 2020
Arab News

Amal Omar Al-Katheiri has been the executive manager of local initiatives at Alwaleed Philanthropies since 2014.
Alwaleed Philanthropies is a charitable organization with a global reach. It initiates projects around the world, regardless of gender, race or religion in collaboration with a range of philanthropic, governmental, and educational organizations.
Al-Katheiri holds a wide range of responsibilities for all local projects and initiatives at Alwaleed Philanthropies (AP). She is also the main point of contact for AP’s local affiliates and third parties.
Her responsibilities also include creating policies that meet with AP’s objectives, monitoring and improving operational processes and helping in developing key performance indicators for the organization.
One of the key projects that Al-Katheiri currently leads includes the organization’s programs to provide housing units and cars to Saudi citizens.  
She has successfully led several initiatives at AP, such as the Captinah initiative to pledge 100 cars to Careem female captains to empower women.
Al-Katheiri obtained a bachelor’s degree in hospital administration at the King Saud University, Riyadh.
She has an extensive experience in overall organizational development, governmental programs, and management in health care and philanthropic sectors.  
Before joining Alwaleed Philanthropies, she worked as an organization planner at King Abdul Aziz Medical City; case manager for patient affairs at Sultan Bin Abdul Aziz Humanitarian City; and served as operations auditor for the Ministry of Social Affairs.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Saudi Arabia
Dr. Hisham Al-Haidari, executive head of the Authority for the Care of Persons with Disabilities
Saudi Arabia
Dr. Lilak Al-Safadi, president of the Saudi Electronic University

Saudi Arabia opens world’s largest camel hospital

Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal, left, during a briefing on the world’s largest camel hospital that he inaugurated in Buraidah on Sunday. (SPA)
Updated 07 July 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia opens world’s largest camel hospital

  • The emir also toured sheds spread over a large area which can accommodate 4,000 riding camels at the same time
Updated 07 July 2020
Arab News

Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal on Sunday inaugurated the world’s biggest camel hospital in Buraidah. The Salam Veterinary Hospital will also have a modern research facility to diagnose diseases related to camels.
The governor said the project worth SR100 million is a national achievement and it will help enhance veterinary facilities in the Kingdom.
Prince Faisal toured the facility’s specialized central laboratories equipped with modern devices to conduct over 160 different types of analyses.
The emir also toured sheds spread over a large area which can accommodate  4,000 riding camels at the same time.
He was briefed on the model for the young camels unit, the ICU, CT scan unit, and the surgical theaters. The hospital is constructed on an area of 70,000 sq. meters.
Among the goals for establishing the hospital is to bring about a shift in embryology and the traditional fertilization process of camels, whose age ranges between 25 to 30 years. At present, they produce seven young camels per season. Additionally, the hospital will contribute to raising the rate of fetal production in camels from 100 fetuses to 700.

 

Topics: Saudi camel hospital

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi beekeeper forum in Qasim comes to a close
Lifestyle
Farah Al-Qasimi explores spirituality and Gulf history in latest film ‘Um Al Naar’

Latest updates

Tensions between Turkey, France pose threat to NATO alliance, warn experts
Power cuts and plummeting exchange rates hit Lebanon
Saudi Arabia’s 6-point plan to jumpstart global economy
What We Are Reading Today: Factory Girls by E. Patricia Tsurumi
Malaysia to reinstate pilots once Pakistani licenses OK’d

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.