Amal Omar Al-Katheiri has been the executive manager of local initiatives at Alwaleed Philanthropies since 2014.

Alwaleed Philanthropies is a charitable organization with a global reach. It initiates projects around the world, regardless of gender, race or religion in collaboration with a range of philanthropic, governmental, and educational organizations.

Al-Katheiri holds a wide range of responsibilities for all local projects and initiatives at Alwaleed Philanthropies (AP). She is also the main point of contact for AP’s local affiliates and third parties.

Her responsibilities also include creating policies that meet with AP’s objectives, monitoring and improving operational processes and helping in developing key performance indicators for the organization.

One of the key projects that Al-Katheiri currently leads includes the organization’s programs to provide housing units and cars to Saudi citizens.

She has successfully led several initiatives at AP, such as the Captinah initiative to pledge 100 cars to Careem female captains to empower women.

Al-Katheiri obtained a bachelor’s degree in hospital administration at the King Saud University, Riyadh.

She has an extensive experience in overall organizational development, governmental programs, and management in health care and philanthropic sectors.

Before joining Alwaleed Philanthropies, she worked as an organization planner at King Abdul Aziz Medical City; case manager for patient affairs at Sultan Bin Abdul Aziz Humanitarian City; and served as operations auditor for the Ministry of Social Affairs.