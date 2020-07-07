DUBAI: Italy and UNESCO have agreed to donate nearly $904,900 to support Jordan’s Ministry of Education, state news agency Petra has reported.
The money will be allocated to the ministry’s Institutional System Enhancement Program, which includes improvements on early childhood education, technical training, and human resource development.
It is part of a UNESCO-led multi-partnership financing provided by the European Union, Norway, Canada, and Italy to support Jordan’s educational system.
Italy donates $904.9k to Jordan’s education sector
https://arab.news/mntsf
Italy donates $904.9k to Jordan’s education sector
- The money will be allocated to the ministry’s Institutional System Enhancement Program
DUBAI: Italy and UNESCO have agreed to donate nearly $904,900 to support Jordan’s Ministry of Education, state news agency Petra has reported.