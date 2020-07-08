You are here

  Muslim woman labeled ISIS in Starbucks

Muslim woman labeled ISIS in Starbucks

A Muslim teenager in the US has criticized coffee giant Starbucks after a barista wrote the word “ISIS” on a drink she ordered. (Social media)
  Aishah was given a drink with the terror group's name at a branch in St. Paul, Minnesota
LONDON: A Muslim teenager in the US has criticized coffee giant Starbucks after a barista wrote the word “ISIS” on a drink she ordered.

ISIS, an acronym for Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, is a common shorthand name in the West for the terrorist group Daesh.

The 19-year-old, identified only as Aishah, was at a branch in St. Paul, Minnesota, when she ordered the drink, saying she had given her name to the server twice.

Aishah said at a press conference on Monday: “The word that was written on the drink is a word that shatters the Muslim reputation all around the world.” 

She added that she had been wearing a hijab at the time, and that when she complained, she had been told the employee “had not heard her name correctly,” and was told she was overreacting.

When she asked to speak to the manager, Aishah said she was told: “What’s the issue? People get their names wrong all the time.”

She was given her drink for free and received a $25 gift card. She has since demanded that the barista and the branch manager lose their jobs.

Jaylani Hussein, spokesman for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which is representing Aishah, said: “Unfortunately, with Islamophobia, the number one thing Muslims are … discriminatorily identified (as) is terrorists. Using this word for us would be the same as a black man today being (called) the N-word.”

Starbucks said the barista is an employee of US retailer Target, not them. A Target spokesman said the incident was the result of an “unfortunate mistake” and the employee will undergo a training program.

Topics: Muslim Woman Starbucks ISIS

US says Ghosn wired money to man who helped him flee Japan

Updated 08 July 2020
Reuters

US says Ghosn wired money to man who helped him flee Japan

  • Lawyers for the Taylors said they have been held for more than 6 weeks
  • They are trying to avoid extradition to Japan in connection with Ghosn’s escape
Updated 08 July 2020
Reuters

Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan Motor Co. chairman, wired $862,500 last year to a company managed by one of the two men who later helped him escape from Japan, US prosecutors said in a Tuesday court filing.
The disclosure came less than a day after the men, Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor, who are trying to avoid extradition to Japan in connection with Ghosn’s escape, petitioned a US judge to release them on bail.
Lawyers for the Taylors said they have been held for more than six weeks at the Norfolk County Correctional Center in Massachusetts, where 36 inmates and staff have tested positive for COVID-19, based on flawed arrest warrants and extradition requests.
“Neither is a risk of flight and there are undoubtedly conditions under which they can be released,” the lawyers wrote.
Ghosn fled last December to Beirut from Japan, where he had been under house arrest on charges of financial crimes he has denied, by being smuggled in a box to a private jet.
Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan.
Tuesday’s filing in Massachusetts federal court shows wire transfers last October of $540,000 and $322,500 from a bank account in Paris to Promote Fox LLC, a company managed by Peter Taylor and a brother.
The filing does not say how much the Taylors were paid, but prosecutors said it reflects “additional evidence” that they have the resources to flee, and should remain detained as “flight risks.”
Michael Taylor is a US Army Special Forces veteran and private security specialist.
In a ruling on Tuesday, US Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell rejected the Taylors’ bid to quash their arrest warrants, with a written order to follow. He has not ruled on their bail requests.
A lawyer for the Taylors declined to comment on the wire transfers.

Topics: Carlos Ghosn Nissan Japan Michael Taylor Peter Taylor

