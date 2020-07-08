Mazen Johar was recently appointed CEO of Aircraft Accessories and Components Co. (AACC), a subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI).
The board of directors wished Johar success in his new role, and said they hope that he will ensure the success of AACC’s next phase of development, and help achieve the company’s strategic goals, thereby enabling it to play an active role in meeting the aspirations of Saudi Arabia.
Johar began overseeing the company’s operations from July 6, taking over from Dr. Mansour Bineid who had been CEO since March 2016.
Johar has more than 20 years experience of executive leadership and his expertise includes budget management, strategic planning, transportation, logistics, project management, and more.
In addition to his new role, he has been a deputy minister for industrial services at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources since July 2019 and has served as executive director and CEO of Nova Water, COO of ground handling at Saudia Cargo, and vice president of commercial and support services at Basic Chemical Industry.
He has also held several leadership positions at Procter & Gamble, having spent almost 18 years working for that company in countries including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey.
Johar holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran. He also obtained an Executive MBA from the University of Nottingham in England and attended a global business course at Harvard Business School in the US.
