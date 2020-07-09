You are here

  • Home
  • Liverpool Arab Arts Festival goes digital

Liverpool Arab Arts Festival goes digital

Moroccan group Daraa Tribes will close the festival. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nuh2b

Updated 24 sec ago
Matt Ross

Liverpool Arab Arts Festival goes digital

  • UK’s longest-running Arab arts fest launches online celebration of Arabic culture from across the world
Updated 24 sec ago
Matt Ross

LONDON: With the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic being felt around the world, Liverpool Arab Arts Festival (LAAF) — which has been running annually since 1998 — has, like many other such events, shifted to a digital format for its 2020 program, which will be held from July 9-18.

“We made the decision in March to switch to a digital festival,” explains LAAF director Anne Thwaite. “We had the luxury of time to plan and prepare, which many of our peers didn’t. Our funders, including Arts Council England, Liverpool City Council, and our community and education project funders, were supportive of a digital event this year.”




Moroccan musical collective N3rdistan Walead Ben Selim and Widad Brocos will kick off the festival. (Supplied)

The festival program was, Thwaite admits, 95 percent complete back in March. And while some of those events won’t now be held — especially those requiring gatherings — the switch to online has also created opportunities that didn’t exist before.

“As an example, we had approached (Yemen-based British writer) Tim Mackintosh-Smith about an event and he couldn’t make it to Liverpool,” says Thwaite. “When we decided to move forward with a digital festival, we approached him again and could organize a digital reading and conversation.

“We’ve been able to connect artists we might not have done,” Thwaite continues. “We’ve been able to work with artists to develop their work on a digital platform which has brought a new element of creativity. This has been a strange time for everyone in the world. There has been real comfort to be able to spend much of that time creatively, forging new partnerships and strengthening old ones.”




Curfew, performed by El-Funoun PDT and Hawiyya Dance Company. (Supplied)

Rather than physically attending the festival, audiences are able to sign up for some events via LAAF’s website, and will be sent a link to film screenings, Zoom conversations or performances, while music events will take place live on Facebook.

“When we’re in physical venues, we spend a great deal of time matching artists and events to specific venues,” explains Thwaite. “We’ve very consciously done the same thing for this digital festival. It isn’t as simple as just broadcasting everything via Facebook or Instagram Live. Some events will benefit from a closed Zoom group that has a sense of intimacy. Others, it’ll feel like a kitchen disco where you crank the speakers and dance to the music. What’s been interesting is how many of our followers and friends in the Arab world have been delighted they will be able to ‘attend’ this year.”

The festival launches on July 9 with members of Moroccan musical collective N3rdistan Walead Ben Selim and Widad Brocos, kicking off a program that boasts influential thinkers and performers from across the Arab world. Highlights include performances from poet and artist-in-residence Lisa Luxx, Moroccan group Daraa Tribes (who will close the festival), Syrian electronic musician and producer Hello Psychaleppo, screenings of Arab films from across the diaspora (including “Mawlana”, “Jaddoland” and the BBC Arabic Festival, which will showcase female directors), and conversations and panels covering everything from creative writing and safeguarding national literature to the challenges facing those writing about Palestine.




Only Silence, Katia Jarjoura, 2017. (Supplied)

LAAF will ask for donations linked to tickets, with all proceeds going to artists and commissioning new work for the festival in 2021.

“We are passionate that not only should everyone have access to the arts, but that everyone should have access to being an artist,” says Thwaite. “Creating thoughtful, heartfelt, detailed work takes time, energy and passion. (Each) of those things — especially time — takes money. Artists often don’t get paid for that valuable time just spent thinking about their work. It has never been more important for us to empower artists and to ensure that, wherever they are from and whatever their story is, they have the agency and the ability to tell it and share it.”

This digital format will, Thwaite explains, also be key to the festival’s future editions.

“We would probably struggle not to have a digital aspect from now on. There are artists and performers we physically cannot bring to Liverpool, either because of travel or resources. Digital technology enables us to join a live gig in Aleppo and broadcast it to our followers. A digital program helps those who can’t come to Liverpool connect with the festival in a new way, and feel part of it in a way they haven’t before.”

Topics: Liverpool Arab Arts Festival Daraa Tribes N3rdistan Walead Ben Selim Widad Brocos Lifestyle Reads of the Week

In UK libel case, Depp denies hitting ex-wife Amber Heard

Updated 08 July 2020
AP

In UK libel case, Depp denies hitting ex-wife Amber Heard

  • Depp is suing The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that said he had physically abused Heard
  • While Heard isn’t on trial, the case is a showdown between the former spouses, who accuse each other of being controlling, violent and deceitful during their marriage
Updated 08 July 2020
AP

LONDON: Johnny Depp denied hitting ex-wife Amber Heard in a jealous rage, dangling her tiny dog out a car window and being a Jekyll-and-Hyde monster, as he was cross-examined for a second day Wednesday by a lawyer for British tabloid The Sun. The newspaper is defending a libel claim after calling the Hollywood star a “wife beater.”
Depp is suing The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that said he had physically abused Heard.
The case opened Tuesday at the High Court in London, with Depp sitting in the witness box and denying Heard’s allegations that he assaulted her on multiple occasions.
The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star said Heard’s “sick” claims that he assaulted her on multiple occasions were “totally untrue.” He called his ex-wife sociopathic, narcissistic and emotionally dishonest.
Depp, 57, and Heard, 34, met on the set of the 2011 comedy “The Rum Diary” and married in Los Angeles in February 2015. They divorced in 2017, and now bitterly accuse one another of abuse.
While Heard isn’t on trial, the case is a showdown between the former spouses, who accuse each other of being controlling, violent and deceitful during their tempestuous marriage.
The Sun’s defense relies on Heard’s allegations of 14 incidents of violence by Depp between 2013 and 2016, in locations including Los Angeles, Australia, Japan, the Bahamas and a chartered jet. He denies them all and says Heard, an actress and model, attacked him with items including a drink can and a cigarette, and severed his finger by throwing a vodka bottle at him.
Cross-examining Depp, The Sun’s lawyer, Sasha Wass, recounted an allegation of abuse that Heard says took place at her home in March 2013. She said Depp became enraged at a painting by Heard’s former partner, artist Tasya van Ree, that hung in Heard’s bedroom.
Depp acknowledged that he “could be jealous” but denied Heard’s claim that he took the painting off the wall, tried to set it on fire and slapped Heard when she intervened.
“I did not hit Ms. Heard and furthermore I have never hit Ms. Heard,” said Depp, who wore a gray suit, blue shirt and patterned tie for his court appearance.
He also denied hitting Heard in 2013 after she laughed at a tattoo he had that read “Wino Forever.” He said he’d had it altered from “Winona Forever” after he split up with actress Winona Ryder years earlier.
“I don’t recall any argument about any of my tattoos,” Depp said.
Depp rejected every allegation of violence put to him by Wass, dismissing the claims as “not correct” and “patently untrue.”
Asked about an incident in which he allegedly dangled Heard’s Yorkshire terrier, Pistol, out a car window, Depp said “it is absolute, utter falsity.”
“That is not my idea of fun, although my sense of humor is rather skewed,” he said.
He denied the lawyer’s suggestion that his memory had been impaired by alcohol and drug abuse.
Wass has tried to paint Depp as a volatile personality with a longstanding drug habit and an anger-management problem.
Depp acknowledged taking both prescription and illegal substances since childhood, but said Heard’s claim he became a “monster” when he drank and took drugs was “delusional.”
The lawyer read out an email to Depp that Heard had composed in 2013 but never sent, in which she said he was “like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” and called his behavior a “full on disco blood bath.”
Depp said Heard’s claims of abuse were a “hoax” and said the email was evidence “that Ms Heard was building a dossier” as “an insurance policy for later.”
Depp and Wass also clashed over whether Heard had tried to curb his drinking and drug use. Heard claims she tried to support Depp to become sober and never took cocaine during their relationship.
“There were many times in our relationship, early on, where not only did she chop the cocaine with a razor blade into lines, she would then take the cocaine on her finger and rub it on her gums,” Depp said.
When Wass said Heard often had two or three glasses of wine during an evening, Depp shot back: “Two or three bottles.”
“That is complete nonsense, Mr. Depp,” the lawyer said.
Heard is attending court and is expected to give evidence later in the trial, which is scheduled to last three weeks.

Topics: Johnny Depp Amber Heard the sun

Related

Lifestyle
Johnny Depp denies ‘wife-beater’ claim in London libel trial
Lifestyle
Johnny Depp’s libel case against The Sun can go ahead, UK judge rules

Latest updates

Liverpool Arab Arts Festival goes digital
Moscow push to reduce UN cross-border aid to Syria fails
‘American Sharqawia’: US Consul General Rachna Korhonen bids Saudi Arabia farewell
Arab coalition cleared of rights violations in Yemen
Empowerment and inclusion of Saudi women ‘essential for economic growth’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.