REVIEW: Hijack movie ‘7500’ opts for low-key suspense

AMMAN: After a string of huge movie roles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt has taken a step back from Hollywood to focus on his family in recent years. Now, the 39-year-old is back on screen playing Tobias Ellis, the first officer on a commercial flight from Berlin to Paris. When hijackers attempt to take over the plane, Tobias winds up trapped in the cockpit while chaos unfolds just a few feet away. The film — named for the emergency code given to hijacked aircraft — is the feature debut of Patrick Vollrath, a German director with an Academy Award nomination (for the short “Everything Will Be Okay”) already to his name.
Vollrath limits the action to the cockpit of the plane, creating an almost unbearably claustrophobic atmosphere that’s only heightened by the contrasting mundanity of the opening scenes. As Tobias and his captain (played by German actor Carlo Kitzlinger) go through their checklists and procedures, the knowledge that something terrible is about to happen only ratchets up the tension, and when the situation does erupt, the brutality of the attack is shocking in the extreme.
Quite deliberately, “7500” lacks the spectacle of classic disaster movies, and though it’s fiction, the obvious similarities to events such as those aboard United Airlines Flight 93 lend the movie a sense of disconcerting resonance. Gordon-Levitt turns in a masterful performance, never once seeking to dominate the film, but capturing a sense of impotent fury and fear as his place of work — previously his comfort zone — is turned into a literal prison.
Vollrath never opts for histrionics, but lets the sparse script and his semi-improvisational style empower his lead actor to bring a raw and uncompromising edge to the performance. Vollrath sidesteps many of the usual clichés used in modern terrorist movies, making less of the reasons for the attack and instead exploring the toll exerted on both sides. There’s no music score, so the movie uses the noise of the aircraft, the attack, and the muffled sounds of the world beyond the cockpit to underline just how trapped Tobias becomes.
“7500” is not an easy film to watch, and it would be hard to describe it as ‘enjoyable,’ but it is an impressive demonstration of a director and an actor at the top of their respective games.
UK’s longest-running Arab arts fest launches online celebration of Arabic culture from across the world
Updated 15 min 43 sec ago
Matt Ross
LONDON: With the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic being felt around the world, Liverpool Arab Arts Festival (LAAF) — which has been running annually since 1998 — has, like many other such events, shifted to a digital format for its 2020 program, which will be held from July 9-18.
“We made the decision in March to switch to a digital festival,” explains LAAF director Anne Thwaite. “We had the luxury of time to plan and prepare, which many of our peers didn’t. Our funders, including Arts Council England, Liverpool City Council, and our community and education project funders, were supportive of a digital event this year.”
The festival program was, Thwaite admits, 95 percent complete back in March. And while some of those events won’t now be held — especially those requiring gatherings — the switch to online has also created opportunities that didn’t exist before.
“As an example, we had approached (Yemen-based British writer) Tim Mackintosh-Smith about an event and he couldn’t make it to Liverpool,” says Thwaite. “When we decided to move forward with a digital festival, we approached him again and could organize a digital reading and conversation.
“We’ve been able to connect artists we might not have done,” Thwaite continues. “We’ve been able to work with artists to develop their work on a digital platform which has brought a new element of creativity. This has been a strange time for everyone in the world. There has been real comfort to be able to spend much of that time creatively, forging new partnerships and strengthening old ones.”
Rather than physically attending the festival, audiences are able to sign up for some events via LAAF’s website, and will be sent a link to film screenings, Zoom conversations or performances, while music events will take place live on Facebook.
“When we’re in physical venues, we spend a great deal of time matching artists and events to specific venues,” explains Thwaite. “We’ve very consciously done the same thing for this digital festival. It isn’t as simple as just broadcasting everything via Facebook or Instagram Live. Some events will benefit from a closed Zoom group that has a sense of intimacy. Others, it’ll feel like a kitchen disco where you crank the speakers and dance to the music. What’s been interesting is how many of our followers and friends in the Arab world have been delighted they will be able to ‘attend’ this year.”
The festival launches on July 9 with members of Moroccan musical collective N3rdistan Walead Ben Selim and Widad Brocos, kicking off a program that boasts influential thinkers and performers from across the Arab world. Highlights include performances from poet and artist-in-residence Lisa Luxx, Moroccan group Daraa Tribes (who will close the festival), Syrian electronic musician and producer Hello Psychaleppo, screenings of Arab films from across the diaspora (including “Mawlana”, “Jaddoland” and the BBC Arabic Festival, which will showcase female directors), and conversations and panels covering everything from creative writing and safeguarding national literature to the challenges facing those writing about Palestine.
LAAF will ask for donations linked to tickets, with all proceeds going to artists and commissioning new work for the festival in 2021.
“We are passionate that not only should everyone have access to the arts, but that everyone should have access to being an artist,” says Thwaite. “Creating thoughtful, heartfelt, detailed work takes time, energy and passion. (Each) of those things — especially time — takes money. Artists often don’t get paid for that valuable time just spent thinking about their work. It has never been more important for us to empower artists and to ensure that, wherever they are from and whatever their story is, they have the agency and the ability to tell it and share it.”
This digital format will, Thwaite explains, also be key to the festival’s future editions.
“We would probably struggle not to have a digital aspect from now on. There are artists and performers we physically cannot bring to Liverpool, either because of travel or resources. Digital technology enables us to join a live gig in Aleppo and broadcast it to our followers. A digital program helps those who can’t come to Liverpool connect with the festival in a new way, and feel part of it in a way they haven’t before.”