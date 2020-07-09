You are here

Instagram apologizes to Bella Hadid for removing Palestinian father post

Bella Hadid revealed that the post was taken down, as it allegedly breached Instagram’s company guidelines. (AFP)
DUBAI: Instagram apologized to model Bella Hadid who called out the social media platform for taking down her post, which stated that her father, real estate mogul Mohammed Hadid, was born in Palestine.

This week, the 23-year-old, who is of Dutch and Palestinian descent, shared a photograph of her father’s expired American passport, which showed his place of birth as Palestine, on her Instagram Story, writing “My baba and his birthplace of Palestine.”




Bella Hadid called out social media platform Instagram for taking down her post. (Instagram/@bellahadid)

On Tuesday, Hadid revealed to her 31.4 million Instagram followers that the post was taken down, as it allegedly breached Instagram’s company guidelines.

“Are we not allowed to be Palestinian on Instagram? This, to me, is bullying. You can’t erase history by silencing people. It doesn’t work like that,” she added alongside a screenshot of a notification she received from the social media platform that stated her post was removed for going against community guidelines. 




Instagram took down the post for allegedly breaching community guidelines. (Instagram/@bellahadid)

According to New York’s Page Six, a spokesperson for Facebook, Instagram’s parent company, told the publication: “To protect the privacy of our community, we don’t allow people to post personal information, such as passport numbers, on Instagram.”

The representative added: “In this case the passport number was blurred out, so this content shouldn’t have been removed. We’ve restored the content and apologized to Bella for the mistake.”

Ithra display showcases life during lockdown

Updated 31 min 50 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Ithra display showcases life during lockdown

  • The exhibition, which launches digitally in July, focuses on memories, thoughts and reflections in the form of objects
Updated 31 min 50 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: As countries reopen their borders and economies following months of lockdown, many are contemplating their experiences during the pandemic.

A new exhibition at the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra), in Dahran, Saudi Arabia, titled the “COVID-19 Exhibit,” will showcase personal objects belonging to individuals around the world that symbolize this turbulent period.

Exhibits include new works of art, a pen, photos of loved one and relatives, musical instruments and fitness gear.

Bland Corona. (Supplied)

“While this is an unprecedented time, it is also an unprecedented moment of global solidarity,” said Ithra’s Head of Museums, Laila Faddagh.

She added: “The ‘COVID-19 Exhibit’ is an opportunity for the global community to tell our stories during this complicated and difficult time. Art is about connecting people through culture – and culture is based on the exchange of ideas and identities – but we connect maybe even more easily through common objects.

“We can all understand the personal value of family photos, a special mug, a note from an important friend, a musical instrument, a favorite painting, your camera, the pen you use to write in your diary… just as we understand Charlie Browns’ friend Linus and his security blanket. The exhibition is a platform where you can express yourself and explain your pandemic experience so you can connect with people around the world – and they can connect with you,” Faddagh said.

Keystrokes. (Supplied)

Submissions are now open to people from around the world. Ithra hopes to obtain about 700 submissions and select up to 300 objects for display.

In 2021, objects selected by the museum’s curators from online submissions will be on display at Ithra.

The exhibition also serves to build a sense of community.

“When people see the physical exhibition, we want them to connect with the objects and remember how it was to be in lockdown,” said Farah Abushullaih, the exhibition’s curator.

Passion of Sourdough. (Supplied)

“The idea is that these objects will relate not just to one person’s experience but to many — to a larger global collective,” she added.

“Each object holds meaning to its owner and their particular lockdown story. I want people to tackle the personal side of things through these objects,” Abushullaih said.

The objects that will be shown are those that are taken for granted in everyday life. Under lockdown, these everyday items have taken on a new significance and meaning.

Topics: ITHRA

