Saudi Arabia announces 41 more COVID-19 deaths

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 41 more deaths from COVID-19 and 3,183 new cases of the disease on Thursday.
Over ten percent of new cases were recorded in Riyadh with the capital reporting 364 new cases. Dammam recorded 247 new infections, Jeddah 246, Hufof 196 and Taif 181.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 161,096 after 3,046 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 2,100 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
