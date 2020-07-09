Saudi Arabia announces 41 more COVID-19 deaths

You are here

Saudi Arabia announced 41 more deaths from COVID-19 and 3,183 new cases of the disease on Thursday. (SPA)
Updated 09 July 2020
  • Eleven percent of new cases were recorded in Riyadh
  • A total of 2,100 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 41 more deaths from COVID-19 and 3,183 new cases of the disease on Thursday.
Over ten percent of new cases were recorded in Riyadh with the capital reporting 364 new cases. Dammam recorded 247 new infections, Jeddah 246, Hufof 196 and Taif 181.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 161,096 after 3,046 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 2,100 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan has appointed Dina Amin as CEO of the Visual Arts Commission.
She will take the lead in implementing the ministry’s vision and directions in promoting and developing visual arts in the Kingdom and empowering practitioners in the field.
Amin is a leading Saudi specialist in visual arts and the international contemporary art field. She gained a bachelor’s degree in art history and architecture from Wellesley College, in the US, and also attended a collaborative program in architecture at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
During her career, spanning more than two decades, she has held senior positions in prominent international arts companies, including most recently Phillips, a global auction house for art, design, watches, jewels, and more.
She has also worked at Christie’s, one of the world’s most famous auction houses, employed in senior roles at the company’s international offices including New York, Dubai, and London.
The Visual Arts Commission is one of 11 new cultural bodies recently launched by the Ministry of Culture in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan to manage the empowerment and development of the Kingdom’s cultural sector. The commission will be responsible for managing and developing the visual arts sector to help achieve the ministry’s goals.
 

