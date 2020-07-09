England's beauticians, gyms and pools to reopen in more lockdown easing

LONDON: Theatres in England will be able to hold outdoor performances from this weekend and beauticians can reopen next week in a further easing of the coronavirus lockdown, a minister said on Thursday.
Indoor gyms and swimming pools in England will also be able to reopen from July 25, culture minister Oliver Dowden said at a news conference from Downing Street.
The latest moves follow the reopening of non-essential shops on June 15 and last weekend's reopening of pubs, restaurants, cafes and hairdressers.
Dowden said gym operators would have to use time-booking systems to limit numbers, operate reduced class sizes, space out equipment and step-up cleaning regimes.
"At the beginning we all stayed at home to protect the (National Health Service) and save lives, now the British public has a new part to play - it's time to eat out to help out, to enjoy the arts to help out and to work out to help out," he added.
