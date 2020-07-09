You are here

  • Home
  • WHO: Indoor airborne spread of coronavirus possible

WHO: Indoor airborne spread of coronavirus possible

The WHO is acknowledging the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n6yqh

Updated 5 sec ago
AP

WHO: Indoor airborne spread of coronavirus possible

  • WHO has long dismissed the possibility that the coronavirus is spread in the air
  • In a change to previous thinking, the WHO noted that studies evaluating COVID-19 outbreaks suggested the virus might have been spread in the air
Updated 5 sec ago
AP

LONDON: The World Health Organization is acknowledging the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions — after more than 200 scientists urged the agency to do so.
In an open letter published this week in a journal, two scientists from Australia and the US wrote that studies have shown “beyond any reasonable doubt that viruses are released during exhalation, talking and coughing in microdroplets small enough to remain aloft in the air.”
The researchers, along with more than 200 others, appealed for national and international authorities, including WHO, to adopt more stringent protective measures.
WHO has long dismissed the possibility that the coronavirus is spread in the air except for certain risky medical procedures, such as when patients are first put on breathing machines.
In a change to its previous thinking, WHO noted on Thursday that studies evaluating COVID-19 outbreaks in restaurants, choir practices and fitness classes suggested the virus might have been spread in the air.
Airborne spread “particularly in specific indoor locations, such as crowded and inadequately ventilated spaces over a prolonged period of time with infected persons cannot be ruled out,” WHO said.
Still, officials also pointed out that other modes of transmission — like contaminated surfaces or close contacts between people in such indoor environments — might also have explained the disease’s spread.
WHO’s stance also recognized the importance of people spreading COVID-19 without symptoms, a phenomenon the organization has long downplayed.
WHO has repeatedly said such transmission is “rare” despite a growing consensus among scientists globally that asymptomatic spread likely accounts for a significant amount of transmission. The agency said that most spread is via droplets from infected people who cough or sneeze, but added that people without symptoms are also capable of transmitting the disease.
“The extent of truly asymptomatic infection in the community remains unknown,” WHO said.

Topics: Coronavirus World Health Organization (WHO)

Related

World
India’s coronavirus cases jump, transmission rate increases
Middle-East
Coronavirus infections rise above 250,000 in Iran

Previously acquitted UK man convicted of terror attack plan

Updated 09 July 2020
AFP

Previously acquitted UK man convicted of terror attack plan

  • Chowdhury was found guilty in February of planning to target popular attractions in London
Updated 09 July 2020
AFP

LONDON: A former Uber driver cleared of planning a terror attack at Buckingham Palace was on Thursday jailed for life after plotting a gun and knife rampage at London tourist sites.
Mohiussunnath Chowdhury was found guilty in February of planning to target popular attractions, including the annual gay Pride march last year using a gun, knife and van.
The 29-year-old was arrested before he could carry out the attack after he unknowingly revealed his plans to undercover police.
Covert officers posing as like-minded extremists befriended and monitored Chowdhury after a jury cleared him in December 2018 of slashing police with a sword outside Queen Elizabeth II’s London residence.
Chowdhury, from Luton, north of London, had shouted “Allahu Akbar” (God is greater) during the incident, but convinced jurors he only wanted to be killed by police and had no intention to hurt anyone.
However, little more than a year later a separate subsequent trial found Chowdhury guilty of the new terror plans, after hearing he was driven by “dreams of martyrdom.”
He began posting extremist messages online within a week of his release from prison, and bragged to undercover officers about deceiving the jury which had cleared him.
During a five-month surveillance operation, officers learned he was planning to attack attractions including the Madame Tussauds waxwork museum, an open-top sightseeing bus as well as the London Pride event.
He was arrested three days before the parade last year and sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court in southeast London.
Jailing for him life, with a minimum term of 25 years, judge Andrew Lees said he was satisfied Chowdhury was “dangerous” and posed “a significant risk to members of the public of serious harm.”
“The danger that you present is ongoing, it’s not possible to say when that danger will abate,” he added.

Topics: UK terror

Related

World
Meghan seeks to stop tabloid naming friends in UK legal battle
World
UK PM Boris Johnson clears way for Brexit ‘Russian meddling’ report

Latest updates

WHO: Indoor airborne spread of coronavirus possible
Turkey-Russia cease-fire negotiations for Libya: Any hope for durability?
Previously acquitted UK man convicted of terror attack plan
Britain calls on Houthis to allow UN access to Yemen’s time bomb oil tanker
Oxfam: Yemen most at risk of virus-related hunger

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.