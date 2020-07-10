Saudi king, crown prince condole with UAE leaders on Sharjah official’s demise

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent messages of condolences on Friday to the leaders of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, deputy ruler of the emirate of Sharjah.

"(We) ask God Almighty to bless him with the grace of his mercy and forgiveness, and accommodate him in his vast paradise," King Salman said in separates messages to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, Saudi deputy prime minister and minister of defense, also sent separate messages to the two leaders expressing his sympathies, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Sheikh Al Qasimi passed away in London on Thursday, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The state news agency announced a three-day mourning period in Sharjah.

