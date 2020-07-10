You are here

Dina Amin, CEO of the Saudi Visual Arts Commission

Updated 10 July 2020
Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan has appointed Dina Amin as CEO of the Visual Arts Commission.
She will take the lead in implementing the ministry’s vision and directions in promoting and developing visual arts in the Kingdom and empowering practitioners in the field.
Amin is a leading Saudi specialist in visual arts and the international contemporary art field. She gained a bachelor’s degree in art history and architecture from Wellesley College, in the US, and also attended a collaborative program in architecture at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
During her career, spanning more than two decades, she has held senior positions in prominent international arts companies, including most recently Phillips, a global auction house for art, design, watches, jewels, and more.
She has also worked at Christie’s, one of the world’s most famous auction houses, employed in senior roles at the company’s international offices including New York, Dubai, and London.
The Visual Arts Commission is one of 11 new cultural bodies recently launched by the Ministry of Culture in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan to manage the empowerment and development of the Kingdom’s cultural sector. The commission will be responsible for managing and developing the visual arts sector to help achieve the ministry’s goals.
 

Saudi king, crown prince condole with UAE leaders on Sharjah official’s demise 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent messages of condolences on Friday to the leaders of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, deputy ruler of the emirate of Sharjah.

"(We) ask God Almighty to bless him with the grace of his mercy and forgiveness, and accommodate him in his vast paradise," King Salman said in separates messages to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, Saudi deputy prime minister and minister of defense, also sent separate messages to the two leaders expressing his sympathies, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Sheikh Al Qasimi passed away in London on Thursday, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM). 

The state news agency announced a three-day mourning period in Sharjah.
 

 

 

