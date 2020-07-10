You are here

  • Home
  • Hong Kong to suspend all schools due to spike in coronavirus cases

Hong Kong to suspend all schools due to spike in coronavirus cases

Above, a robot helps in the disinfection of desks and chairs at the Salesians of Don Bosco Ng Siu Mui Secondary School in Kwai Chung, Hong Kong on April 24, 2020. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yfkeg

Updated 10 July 2020
Reuters

Hong Kong to suspend all schools due to spike in coronavirus cases

  • Schools in the Asian financial hub have been mostly shut since February
  • Total number of cases in the city since late January now stands at 1,366
Updated 10 July 2020
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s Education Bureau on Friday announced the suspension of all schools from Monday after a spike in locally transmitted coronavirus cases that has fueled fears of a renewed community spread in the city.
Schools in the Asian financial hub have been mostly shut since February with many having switched to online learning and lessons by conference call. Many international schools are already on summer break.
The city reported 42 new cases on Thursday, of which 34 were locally transmitted, marking the second consecutive day of rising local infections.
Some of the recent cases involved students and parents, said Education Secretary Kevin Yeung.
The total number of cases in the city since late January now stands at 1,366. Seven people have died.

Topics: Coronavirus Hong Kong

Related

World
New coronavirus cases in Hong Kong raise concerns of local cluster
Business & Economy
Hong Kong economy slumps at record rate, coronavirus clouds outlook

Coronavirus-hit Afghanistan gets $200 million World Bank grant

Updated 16 min 45 sec ago
AFP

Coronavirus-hit Afghanistan gets $200 million World Bank grant

  • Country’s war-ravaged economy has been severely impacted due to a months-long lockdown
  • Virus first spread to Afghanistan as infected migrants returned from neighboring Iran
Updated 16 min 45 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: The World Bank has approved $200 million in aid to help Afghanistan tackle economic losses from the coronavirus pandemic, as confirmed cases top more than 34,000 in the conflict zone.
The country’s war-ravaged economy has been severely impacted due to a months-long lockdown, with thousands of people losing their jobs in the economic fallout.
Afghanistan has also grappled with increased militant violence in recent months that has diverted vital attention and resources away from the fight against the disease.
“The program will provide vital fiscal resources to manage the impacts of the pandemic in the context of rapidly slowing economic growth and declining government revenues,” Henry Kerali, the World Bank head for Afghanistan said in a statement on Thursday.
Afghanistan has so far declared just over 34,000 cases of COVID-19, with nearly 1,000 deaths.
“In the cities, the cases are steady but we are worried the cases may spread in rural areas,” Abdul Qadir, a senior official at the health ministry told AFP on Friday.
Qadir said the World Bank funds will be used to help mitigate the impact on health care, social and business sectors.
The virus first spread to Afghanistan as infected migrants returned from neighboring Iran, the region’s worst-hit country.

Topics: Afghanistan Coronavirus

Related

World
Afghanistan warns of ‘disaster’ as coronavirus infections surge
Special
World
Afghanistan races against time to contain outbreak

Latest updates

Tunisian parliament forms panel to investigative allegations made against prime minister
Coronavirus-hit Afghanistan gets $200 million World Bank grant
France’s Notre Dame Cathedral to be rebuilt without modern touches
Conflict-hit Libya to restart oil operations but with low output
Singaporeans vote in shadow of pandemic and recession

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.