You are here

  • Home
  • Singaporeans vote in shadow of pandemic and recession

Singaporeans vote in shadow of pandemic and recession

Singaporean voters wait for their turn inside the Dunearn Secondary School polling station on Friday, July 10, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w8dws

Updated 10 July 2020
Reuters

Singaporeans vote in shadow of pandemic and recession

  • Some had voiced doubt whether it was worth risking going to polling stations
  • Voting is mandatory in on the small Southeast Asian island
Updated 10 July 2020
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Singaporean voters fretted over the risks of COVID-19 as they queued in masks to cast their ballots on Friday, amid an uptick in new infections and prospects of the city-state’s economy entering its worst-ever recession.
In power since independence in 1965, the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) is widely expected by analysts to carry Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to another comfortable, and probably final victory.
Lee, the son of Singapore’s founding leader Lee Kuan Yew, has held the premiership since 2004. Aged 68, Lee has already flagged his intention to step aside in coming years, but he wanted a fresh mandate to steer the country out of the coronavirus crisis.
As the prime minister queued up to cast his vote, a video widely shared on social media showed his wife tapping him on the shoulder to remind him to socially distance when he strayed too close to the person in front.
At polling stations round the city, election officials clad in face shields enforced distancing rules and took voters’ temperatures as they entered polling booths.
“This is a very dangerous time to hold an election even though many precautions were taken,” said Mayank Goel, 21, a biomedical engineering student after voting.
Some Singaporeans had voiced doubt whether it was worth risking going to polling stations, though voting is mandatory in on the small Southeast Asian island that has become wealthy by being a banking, trade and transport hub for the region.
Since easing its lockdown last month, the number of new daily cases in Singapore has crept back into double figures, excluding the migrant workers living in dormitories where infection rates have been far higher.
And opposition parties had criticized Lee for calling the election, warning that it could hit public health and distract from government efforts to tackle the virus.
Social distancing rules constrained campaigning, and there were no party rallies allowed.
Singapore has one of the lowest COVID-19 fatality rates in the world and initially earned widespread praise for its efforts. But subsequent mass outbreaks in cramped migrant worker dormitories stained that early success, and persuaded the government to keep schools and businesses closed for longer.
Seen as a measure of approval for both the government’s response to the coronavirus crisis and the next generation of leaders, the poll results will be closely watched as even small shifts in the PAP’s popularity can lead to major policy changes.
When concerns around immigration and jobs flared in 2011, the PAP polled a record-low 60 percent of the vote and tightened international hiring rules to address voters’ sensitivities.
Those concern have come to the fore again as the country emerges from lockdown to face its deepest recession.
Singapore is not the first country in Asia to hold elections during the pandemic — South Korea held parliamentary elections in April.
But with just 2.65 million voters in Singapore, election organizers counted on a fast, hygienic vote to minimize risks.
Voters were given a recommended time slot to vote. Inside the polling stations, they had to self-scan identity cards and sanitized their hands before receiving a ballot paper.
While officials had hoped it would take voters no more than five minutes to cast their ballot, some people said they waited for up to an hour as lines formed initially outside some polling stations.
Delays persuaded the election authority to drop a requirement for voters to wear gloves, and by around mid-morning the lines had receded.
Sample counts are expected soon after polling closes at 8 p.m. (1200 GMT) with final results due in the early hours of Saturday. A record 11 parties are contesting.

Topics: Singapore elections

Related

World
Singapore opposition hit with misinformation law before polls
World
Singapore PM says he has decided to call a general election

Coronavirus-hit Afghanistan gets $200 million World Bank grant

Updated 16 min 36 sec ago
AFP

Coronavirus-hit Afghanistan gets $200 million World Bank grant

  • Country’s war-ravaged economy has been severely impacted due to a months-long lockdown
  • Virus first spread to Afghanistan as infected migrants returned from neighboring Iran
Updated 16 min 36 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: The World Bank has approved $200 million in aid to help Afghanistan tackle economic losses from the coronavirus pandemic, as confirmed cases top more than 34,000 in the conflict zone.
The country’s war-ravaged economy has been severely impacted due to a months-long lockdown, with thousands of people losing their jobs in the economic fallout.
Afghanistan has also grappled with increased militant violence in recent months that has diverted vital attention and resources away from the fight against the disease.
“The program will provide vital fiscal resources to manage the impacts of the pandemic in the context of rapidly slowing economic growth and declining government revenues,” Henry Kerali, the World Bank head for Afghanistan said in a statement on Thursday.
Afghanistan has so far declared just over 34,000 cases of COVID-19, with nearly 1,000 deaths.
“In the cities, the cases are steady but we are worried the cases may spread in rural areas,” Abdul Qadir, a senior official at the health ministry told AFP on Friday.
Qadir said the World Bank funds will be used to help mitigate the impact on health care, social and business sectors.
The virus first spread to Afghanistan as infected migrants returned from neighboring Iran, the region’s worst-hit country.

Topics: Afghanistan Coronavirus

Related

World
Afghanistan warns of ‘disaster’ as coronavirus infections surge
Special
World
Afghanistan races against time to contain outbreak

Latest updates

Tunisian parliament forms panel to investigative allegations made against prime minister
Coronavirus-hit Afghanistan gets $200 million World Bank grant
France’s Notre Dame Cathedral to be rebuilt without modern touches
Conflict-hit Libya to restart oil operations but with low output
Singaporeans vote in shadow of pandemic and recession

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.