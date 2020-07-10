You are here

  • Home
  • Tunisian parliament forms panel to investigate allegations against prime minister

Tunisian parliament forms panel to investigate allegations against prime minister

Tunisian Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh arrives at a parliament session with his ministers on June 25, 2020 in the Tunisian capital Tunis. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/89jcv

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Tunisian parliament forms panel to investigate allegations against prime minister

  • PM Fakhfakh faced demands to resign over an alleged conflict of interest
  • Documents indicated that companies Fakhfakh owns shares in had won deals worth $15 million from the state.
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

The Tunisian parliament announced on Friday the formation of a panel to investigate allegations made by the opposition party against Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh, Al Arabiya TV reported.

Fakhfakh faced demands to resign over an alleged conflict of interest. Last month, an independent member of parliament published documents indicating that companies Fakhfakh owns shares in had won deals worth 44 million dinars ($15 million) from the state.

The row comes as Tunisia tries to put state finances on a sounder footing after years of deficit spending and mounting public debt - issues the coronavirus crisis has turbo-charged.

Fakhfakh became prime minister only in February after September's election produced a fractured parliament in which no party took more than a quarter of the seats, leading to months of wrangling to form a coalition.

Fakhfakh told parliament he was ready to resign if any violation was proved, but added that he had sold his shares in the companies and rejected accusations of corruption.

“The prime minister said that if the error is proven he will resign - and this means the whole government will resign,” said the anti-corruption minister, Mohamed Abbou.

The state anti-corruption commission has said Fakhfakh did not inform it that companies where he has shares had commercial deals with the state. Its head, Chawki Tbib, told parliament the firms' contracts with the state should be cancelled.

Topics: Tunisia

Egypt carries out military drill near Libya border

Updated 10 July 2020
Arab News

Egypt carries out military drill near Libya border

  • The Egyptian Army carried out a military drill near the Libyan border called “Hasm 2020”
  • The drill came a day after the Turkish naval forces announced that they will carry out military exercises off the Libyan coast
Updated 10 July 2020
Arab News

The Egyptian Army carried out a military drill near the Libyan border called “Hasm 2020”, the military said on Thursday.

The drill, which included Egypt’s Armed Forces’ land, maritime and air defence, was carried out over several days and was attended by the Minister of Defense and Military Production, Mohamed Zaki, and Army Chief of Staff, Mohamed Farid.

The military manoeuvre included involved multi-task aircrafts, including helicopters that use live ammunition.

“The exercises aim at eradicating elements of mercenaries, their gathering points, command centres as well as damaging all their logistics,” Egypt’s State Information Service said.

The drill came a day after the Turkish naval forces announced that they will carry out military exercises off the Libyan coast.

The Turkish Navy said the maneuvers – dubbed “Naftex” – and would take place off the Libyan coast and will include 17 warplanes and eight naval vessels.

Topics: Egypt Libya

Latest updates

Tunisian parliament forms panel to investigate allegations against prime minister
Coronavirus-hit Afghanistan gets $200 million World Bank grant
France’s Notre Dame Cathedral to be rebuilt without modern touches
Conflict-hit Libya to restart oil operations but with low output
Singaporeans vote in shadow of pandemic and recession

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.