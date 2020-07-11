You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Big Friendship

Updated 11 July 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Big Friendship

Updated 11 July 2020
Arab News

Authors: Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman

A close friendship is one of the most influential and important relationships a human life can contain. But for all the rosy sentiments surrounding friendship, most people don’t talk much about what it really takes to stay close for the long haul.
Two friends, Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman, tell the story of their equally messy and life-affirming Big Friendship in this honest and hilarious book that chronicles their first decade in one another’s lives.
As the hosts of the hit podcast Call Your Girlfriend, they have become known for frank and intimate conversations. In this book, they bring that energy to their own friendship— its joys and its pitfalls.
“An inspiring and entertaining testament to the power of society’s most under-appreciated relationship, Big Friendship will invite you to think about how your own bonds are formed, challenged, and preserved,” said a review in goodreads.com.
“It is a call to value your friendships in all of their complexity. Actively choose them. And, sometimes, fight for them,” it added. 

What We Are Reading Today: Governing the Urban in China and India by Xuefei Ren

Updated 10 July 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Governing the Urban in China and India by Xuefei Ren

Updated 10 July 2020

Updated 10 July 2020
Arab News

Urbanization is rapidly overtaking China and India, the two most populous countries in the world. One-sixth of humanity now lives in either a Chinese or Indian city. 

This transformation has unleashed enormous pressures on land use, housing, and the environment. Despite the stakes, the workings of urban governance in China and India remain obscure and poorly understood.

In this book, Xuefei Ren explores how China and India govern their cities and how their different styles of governance produce inequality and exclusion. Drawing upon historical-comparative analyses and extensive fieldwork (in Beijing, Guangzhou, Wukan, Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata), Ren investigates the ways that Chinese and Indian cities manage land acquisition, slum clearance, and air pollution. 

She discovers that the two countries address these issues through radically different approaches. In China, urban governance centers on territorial institutions, such as hukou and the cadre evaluation system. 

In India, urban governance centers on associational politics, encompassing contingent alliances formed among state actors, the private sector, and civil society groups. Ren traces the origins of territorial and associational forms of governance to late imperial China and precolonial India. She then shows how these forms have evolved to shape urban growth and residents’ struggles today.

As the number of urban residents in China and India reaches beyond a billion, Governing the Urban in China and India makes clear that the development of cities in these two nations will have profound consequences well beyond their borders.

