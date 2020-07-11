You are here

  • Home
  • How Gigi Hadid’s dad is protecting her privacy during pregnancy

How Gigi Hadid’s dad is protecting her privacy during pregnancy

The 25-year-old announced her pregnancy in April. File/AFP
Short Url

https://arab.news/y7ba7

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

How Gigi Hadid’s dad is protecting her privacy during pregnancy

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Palestinian real estate developer Mohamed Hadid took to his Instagram account this weekend to share endearing family photos and used a clever trick to help protect his daughter Gigi’s privacy during her pregnancy. 

The part-Palestinian model  celebrated her friend Leah McCarthy’s birthday at her mother Yolanda Hadid’s Pennyslvania farm this weekend with her parents, siblings Bella and Anwar, and Anwar’s partner British popstar Dua Lipa. Her father posted a series of photos from the picnic celebration on Instagram.

In the photos, Gigi can be seen wearing a floral print ensemble with a fairy emoji strategically placed over her body by her father to conceal her baby bump. 




Her father, Mohamed Hadid, shared a rare new photograph of the expecting model. Instagram

The California-bred model announced that she was a few months pregnant in April, but she has yet to show a glimpse of her baby bump. 

The last glimpse of Gigi that her parents shared came back in May when her mother posted a photo of the model working on the farm.

The rare snap of the mom-to-be comes just days after she responded to claims on Twitter that she was trying to “disguise” her pregnancy.




The California-bred model announced that she was a few months pregnant in April. Instagram

The publication was reporting on the catwalk star’s Instagram live video from June 24, in which one viewer asked the model how she kept her bump under wraps. 

Hadid replied: “This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion. From the side it’s a different story! Wishing you the best!”

The 25-year-old called out British Vogue for tweeting: “@GiGiHadid is yet to post a picture showing her baby bump, but her genius disguise gives an insight into her lockdown pregnancy.”

Hadid replied to the tweet saying: “Disguise ....? I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories — not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything. Will be proud and happy to share ‘insight’ when I feel like it, thanks.”

She added in another tweet, “For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones.”

Hadid is expecting her first child with former One Direction star Zayn Malik. She announced her pregnancy in April. The couple are having a baby girl.

Topics: Gigi Hadid

Charlize Theron And Marwan Kenzari Talk ‘The Old Guard’

Updated 47 min 9 sec ago
Raffi Boghosian

Charlize Theron And Marwan Kenzari Talk ‘The Old Guard’

Updated 47 min 9 sec ago
Raffi Boghosian

LOS ANGELES: Netflix is keeping the spirit of the summer blockbuster alive amidst a sea of delays with their new action movie, “The Old Guard.” Arab News joined actors Charlize Theron and Marwan Kenzari to find out more about the film via video call. Despite only seeing each other through a computer screen, the cast remained in good spirits.

“It’s a good development; at least you know in this lockdown phase that we’re all experiencing that there is still an opportunity for us to do this,” Kenzari said of the new industry trend of video conferences. “You kind of get used to it quickly, but obviously you will always have the uncomfortableness of not being able to pick up on the smallest details in someone’s answer or question.”

“The Old Guard” marks another leading action role for Theron who, after doing many of her own stunts in “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “Atomic Blonde,” has garnered a reputation for playing characters who fight as much as they speak. According to Theron, she finds bridging the gap comes naturally.

The cast of “The Old Guard.” Supplied

“I started my storytelling career as a ballerina, and so physical storytelling was how I told stories for the first part of my life,” said Theron. “There’s a gratifying nature in going back to that kind of storytelling that I really appreciate.”

To Theron’s point, between and during action scenes, “The Old Guard” keeps its focus on the inner lives of its characters. Theron plays the role of Andy, short for Andromache of Scythia, a centuries-old immortal soldier who has all but given up on humanity. Providing contrast is fellow immortal and member of Andy’s mercenary team, Yusuf Al-Kaysani, played by the Dutch-Tunisian actor Kenzari.

Al-Kaysani, now going by the name “Joe,” has weathered eternity by finding and committing to love, avoiding the nihilism that is consuming Andy. This borderline character-study is a refreshing addition to the action movie landscape.

“I always look at my movies and go ‘If we watch this in ten years will it feel modern? Will it hold up?’” Theron said. “I think that’s a good way to look at films. You want to stay in that world where you don’t date a film, but still you still want it to be interesting.”

“The Old Guard” marks another leading action role for Theron. Supplied

Theron credits the success of “The Old Guard’s” characters to screenwriter Greg Rucka, who, alongside artist Leandro Fernández, created the graphic novel from which the film is adapted.“I felt like the story really informed what she would look like and feel like. I can’t take any credit for creating her,” Theron said about Andy. “Greg really wrote a character that to me felt of this world and felt timeless.”

Recognition is also owed to director Gina Prince-Bythewood, whose previous films consist mostly of dramas such as “The Secret Life of Bees.” Between and during the action scenes of the mercenaries struggling to avoid capture by the corrupt head of a pharmaceutical company and discovering a new immortal born in the modern day, Prince-Bythewood is able to bring grounded emotional performances out of her actors, particularly Theron and co-star Kiki Layne.

“I see so much potential for women in the genre because it’s not as compartmentalized as I think people want to make it,” Theron said of the action movie world. With exciting action and complex characters, “The Old Guard” is a film that the cast and crew deserve to celebrate. However, just as we were forced to conduct the interview via video chat, the cast has been unable to see each other in months.

“We’ve worked together so intensely for a while and then we haven’t seen each other for a couple of months, almost a year actually so you kind of miss that,” said Kenzari. “You want to see each other. You want to celebrate the work that you’ve done together.”           

Until they are able to hold an in person premiere party, Theron, Kenzari, Layne and the other minds behind “The Old Guard” have to be content with seeing their film and each other via computer screen.

“The Old Guard” came out Friday, July 10, on Netflix.

Topics: Marwan Kenzari Charlize Theron

Latest updates

Bosnia Muslims mourn their dead 25 years after Srebrenica massacre
Poland faces momentous choice in tight presidential runoff
Charlize Theron And Marwan Kenzari Talk ‘The Old Guard’
Amazon bans and unbans TikTok for employees in the same day
Dubai Design Week will be slightly different this year

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.