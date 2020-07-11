Dubai Design Week will be slightly different this year

DUBAI: Dubai Design Week (DDW) is set to return for its sixth edition from Nov 9 to 14 at Dubai Design District (d3) and in locations across the city, it has been announced. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the annual design festival will take an all-new approach and will include both physical and digital components.
This year, Dubai Design Week will have a special focus on local talent and sustainability. Themes related to “locality, collective work, future imagining and sharing of public space under physical and mobility restrictions are put forward in this year’s edition for designers and creatives to investigate,” the event states on its website.
The revised programme includes an open call for the Abwab 2020 pavilion as well as a new UAE-designer-focused exhibition.
Gigi Hadid’s dad shares a rare new photo of the pregnant model
Updated 28 min 2 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: Palestinian real estate developer Mohamed Hadid took to his Instagram account this weekend to share endearing family photos and used a clever trick to help protect his daughter Gigi’s privacy during her pregnancy.
The part-Palestinian model celebrated her friend Leah McCarthy’s birthday at her mother Yolanda Hadid’s Pennyslvania farm this weekend with her parents, siblings Bella and Anwar, and Anwar’s partner British popstar Dua Lipa. Her father posted a series of photos from the picnic celebration on Instagram.
In the photos, Gigi can be seen wearing a floral print ensemble with a fairy emoji strategically placed over her body by her father to conceal her baby bump.
The California-bred model announced that she was a few months pregnant in April, but she has yet to show a glimpse of her baby bump.
The last glimpse of Gigi that her parents shared came back in May when her mother posted a photo of the model working on the farm.
The rare snap of the mom-to-be comes just days after she responded to claims on Twitter that she was trying to “disguise” her pregnancy.
The publication was reporting on the catwalk star’s Instagram live video from June 24, in which one viewer asked the model how she kept her bump under wraps.
Hadid replied: “This angle and the really baggy jumpsuit make for an optical illusion. From the side it’s a different story! Wishing you the best!”
The 25-year-old called out British Vogue for tweeting: “@GiGiHadid is yet to post a picture showing her baby bump, but her genius disguise gives an insight into her lockdown pregnancy.”
Hadid replied to the tweet saying: “Disguise ....? I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories — not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything. Will be proud and happy to share ‘insight’ when I feel like it, thanks.”
She added in another tweet, “For now I am proudly experiencing and sharing this time with my family and loved ones.”
Hadid is expecting her first child with former One Direction star Zayn Malik. She announced her pregnancy in April. The couple are having a baby girl.