You are here

  • Home
  • UN to vote on reduced extension of cross-border aid to Syria

UN to vote on reduced extension of cross-border aid to Syria

A displaced Syrian woman, stands next to her tent at a camp for displaced Syrians from Idlib and Aleppo provinces, near the town of Maaret Misrin in Idlib province on July 11, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9m2pt

Updated 11 July 2020
AFP

UN to vote on reduced extension of cross-border aid to Syria

  • Saturday’s vote will be on a new draft text which would provide for a single aid access point into Syria
  • Western member states reject Russia’s arguments that authorization for cross-border aid violates Syrian sovereignty
Updated 11 July 2020
AFP

UN, United States: The UN Security Council is due to vote again Saturday on an extension of cross-border humanitarian aid to Syria after Russia and China vetoed a previous measure to the chagrin of Western member states.
Authorization for the transport of aid to war-torn Syria, a system in place since 2014, expired Friday following the two countries’ veto earlier in the day and the subsequent rejection of a counterproposal by Moscow.
Saturday’s vote will be on a new draft text submitted overnight by Germany and Belgium, which would provide for a single aid access point into Syria.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called in a tweet Saturday “on all delegations to no longer obstruct a compromise.”
European countries and the US had wanted to maintain two crossing points on the Turkish border — at Bab Al-Salam, which leads to the Aleppo region, and Bab Al-Hawa, which serves the Idlib region.
The latest draft measure calls only for the Bab Al-Hawa crossing to be maintained “for a period of twelve months,” according to a text obtained by AFP. The Council would also ask the UN secretary-general for a report “at least every 60 days.”
UN authorization allows the international body to distribute aid to displaced Syrians without needing permission from Damascus.
But Russia and China argue that the authorization violates Syria’s sovereignty, and that aid can increasingly be channeled through Syrian authorities.
Russia, Syria’s closest ally, has for weeks argued that Bab Al-Salam should be removed as an access point, particularly as it leads to the Aleppo region.
Bab Al-Hawa, on the other hand, allows for aid to be funneled to nearly four million people in the insurgent Idlib region, which the Syrian regime does not control.
Western member states reject Russia’s arguments that authorization for cross-border aid violates Syrian sovereignty.
Those countries maintain that there is no credible alternative to the cross-border system and argue that Syrian bureaucracy and politics are preventing an effective flow of aid in areas not controlled by the Syrian regime.
The US has gone so far as to describe having two entry points as “a red line.”
The 15 members of the Security Council have until midday Saturday to submit amendments to the latest text before the vote.
Russia has asked for two things — a mention of the impact of unilateral sanctions on Syria (an implicit jab at the United States and Europe), and a statement acknowledging improvements in aid delivery carried out under the Syrian regime.
However, those amendments have little chance of being adopted.
China, for its part, has called for an amendment highlighting the work of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, “in particular his appeal for an immediate global cease-fire.”
In January, Moscow succeeded in having the crossing points reduced from four to two and in limiting the authorization to six months instead of a year.
This week Russia and China exercised their veto rights as permanent members twice — on Tuesday and Friday — even as NGOs and Western countries accused them of politicizing a humanitarian issue.
To be adopted, Saturday’s draft text must get at least nine of the 15 votes, with none of the five permanent members voting against the measure.
Friday’s vetoes by Moscow and Beijing marked the 16th for Russia and 10th for China on texts linked to Syria since the war began in 2011.
In a report in June, Guterres called for a one-year extension of the aid to include the two current access points.

Topics: UN Syria Russia

Related

Middle-East
More COVID-19 cases in Syria’s overcrowded rebel enclave
Middle-East
UN official: 700 people died in Syrian camps for Daesh families

Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn ‘helping everyone who stood by him’

Updated 51 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn ‘helping everyone who stood by him’

  • Ghosn made a dramatic escape from house arrest in Japan, where he was awaiting trial, and fled to Beirut, his childhood home
  • Ghosn has refused to discuss details of his escape from Japan, saying it would put in danger those who helped him
Updated 51 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: Former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn is helping everyone who stood by him, he said in an interview broadcast on Saturday, though he declined to comment on cases of people accused of helping him flee to Lebanon from Japan.
Ghosn, the ex-chairman of an automaking alliance of Renault SA, Nissan Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. was arrested in Japan in late 2018 on charges of underreporting his salary and using company funds for personal purpose — charges he denies.
In late December, he made a dramatic escape from house arrest in Japan, where he was awaiting trial, and fled to Beirut, his childhood home.
Japan has asked the United States to extradite US Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor, who are accused of helping Ghosn flee and were arrested in May.
Asked in an interview with Al Arabiya TV if he was trying to help the Taylors and others involved in his escape, Ghosn said: “You are talking about specific people, and I will not comment on those people who you are singling out.
“What I’m saying is that I am helping everyone who helped me; I’m helping them with my means, with my thinking, and in any way I can,” he said. “I am not talking about those people you mentioned specifically,” he said, adding that he was talking about people who helped him “in general.”
Ghosn has refused to discuss details of his escape from Japan, saying it would put in danger those who helped him.
A US judge said on Friday that Michael and Peter Taylor posed too great of a flight risk to be released on bail given the “spectacular” allegations against them.
Ghosn told Al Arabiya he made “the entire plan” for his escape but he had needed information and assistance from people whom he was not ready to endanger by talking about the matter.
Earlier this month, an executive from a Turkish private jet operator, four pilots and two flight attendants appeared in court on charges of helping to smuggle Ghosn via Istanbul.
Ghosn also said Japan had yet to send his case file to Lebanon as requested by the Lebanese government. “It has been six months and they haven’t sent the file. Why haven’t they sent the file?“

Topics: Carlos Ghosn Nissan Lebanon

Related

Middle-East
Turkey: pilots, others, on trial for helping former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn escape
World
US says Ghosn wired money to man who helped him flee Japan

Latest updates

Motorhomes come of age as Europe relaxes lockdowns
Saudi TikTok users weigh in on potential app ban
Billionaire Musk’s net worth zooms past Warren Buffett’s
Gold a safe bet for Saudis despite VAT increase
97 players, staff test positive for virus as KSA clubs resume training

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.