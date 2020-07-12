You are here

  • Home
  • China raises flood alert to second highest level

China raises flood alert to second highest level

Rescuers evacuate flood-affected residents following heavy rain in Jiujiang in China's central Jiangxi province on July 8, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 25 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

China raises flood alert to second highest level

  • Regional flooding in the Poyang county of Jiangxi has made water levels of China’s Lake Poyang surge to above 22.52 meters
Updated 25 min 57 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING/SINGAPORE: China on Sunday raised its flood response alert to the second highest grade as downpours continued to batter regions along the Yangtze River, with the eastern provinces of Jiangsu and Jiangxi among the worst hit, state media reported.
Regional flooding in the Poyang county of Jiangxi has made water levels of China’s Lake Poyang, its biggest freshwater lake, surge to above 22.52 meters, a historical high and well above the alert level of 19.50 meters.
By Saturday evening, provincial military authorities had dispatched thousands of soldiers to help bolster nearly 9 km (6 miles) of the lake’s banks to prevent them from bursting, state television said.
China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with level one representing the most severe.
Citing data from the Ministry of Water Resources, 212 rivers have since early July exceeded alerting levels including 19 of them rising to historical highs.
China has blamed extreme weather conditions as a result of climate change for the torrential rain that has since June hit large swathes of the country and caused over 60 billion yuan ($8.57 billion) of economic losses.

India IT hub Bangalore in lockdown as coronavirus cases rise

Updated 37 min 49 sec ago
AP

India IT hub Bangalore in lockdown as coronavirus cases rise

  • New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore and Pune are among the key Indian cities witnessing a surge in infections
Updated 37 min 49 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: India’s coronavirus caseload is nearing 850,000 with a record surge of 28,637 in the past 24 hours, prompting authorities to announce a weeklong lockdown in the key southern technology hub of Bangalore.
The new confirmed cases took the national total to 849,553. The Health Ministry on Sunday also reported another 551 deaths for a total of 22,674.
India has overtaken Russia in the number of cases and is currently behind the United States and Brazil, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Southern Karnataka state, whose IT hub Bangalore is home to Microsoft, Apple and Amazon offices, extended Sunday lockdowns to one week beginning Tuesday.
New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore and Pune are among the key Indian cities witnessing a surge in infections. Several states also have announced stringent lockdowns in high-risk areas.

Topics: Coronavirus India BANGALORE

Related

Business & Economy
Indian economy’s medium-term outlook remains uncertain
World
Why India coronavirus cases are rising to multiple peaks

Latest updates

China raises flood alert to second highest level
India IT hub Bangalore in lockdown as coronavirus cases rise
NBA star LeBron James opts out of wearing social justice message on Lakers jersey
Health checkups for expatriate workers to return
Jordan starts fourth phase of repatriation mission as coronavirus pandemic continues

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.