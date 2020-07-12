You are here

Tesla slashes Model Y SUV price as pandemic weighs on auto sector

The Model Y now starts at $49,990, down nearly 6 percent from its previous price of $52,990, according to the carmaker’s website. (AFP file photo)
Updated 12 July 2020
Reuters

  • Reduction follows price cuts in May on Tesla’s Model 3, Model X and Model S
Reuters

Tesla cut the price of its sport utility vehicle Model Y by $3,000, just four months after its launch, as the US electric carmaker seeks to maintain sales momentum in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The reduction follows price cuts in May on Tesla’s Model 3, Model X and Model S.
The company headed by Elon Musk this month posted a smaller-than-expected fall in car deliveries in the second quarter, resilient results despite the pandemic that hit the global auto industry.
The Model Y now starts at $49,990, down nearly 6 percent from its previous price of $52,990, according to the carmaker’s website.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The company started deliveries of the Model Y in March, promising a much-awaited crossover that will face competition from European carmakers like Volkswagen AG rolling out their own electric rivals.
In April, Tesla had said the Model Y was already profitable, marking the first time in the company’s 17-year history that one of its new vehicles turned a profit in its first quarter.

Abu Dhabi fund suspends debt service repayments for countries, companies

Updated 12 July 2020
Reuters

  • Debt service repayments would be suspended for eligible countries and individual companies from Jan. 1 until Dec. 31
Reuters

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has suspended debt service repayments for some countries and companies for the year, the state-financed fund said on Sunday.
The fund provides financial assistance to companies in the United Arab Emirates and to developing countries, which has included Pakistan, Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia.
Debt service repayments would be suspended for eligible countries and individual companies from Jan. 1 until Dec. 31, the fund said in a statement.
It did not say which countries or companies would benefit or what the criteria would need to be met to be eligible.
“At a time when the world is reeling under the effect of the pandemic ... it is imperative for us to support particularly those that need it most, especially the low-income countries,” the fund’s director general Mohammed Saif Al-Suwaidi said.

