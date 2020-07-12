You are here

British student who joined Daesh killed in SDF prison

Conditions in SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces) prisons have deteriorated in the past year due to a variety of factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP)
Updated 12 July 2020
Arab News

British student who joined Daesh killed in SDF prison

  • Circumstances of death remain unclear
  • Conditions in SDF prisons for former Daesh fighters and their families have deteriorated rapidly this year
Updated 12 July 2020
Arab News

LONDON: A student who left Britain to join Daesh in Syria has died while being held in a prison run by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

There is conflicting information about the cause of Ishek Mostefaoui’s death.

One source told the BBC that the 27-year-old, who grew up in east London, was shot while attempting to escape custody, while another claimed he died during riots in a Hassakeh jail, which holds Daesh prisoners from various countries.

The SDF, a US-backed Kurdish-led militia with a significant Arab contingent, has not confirmed the cause of his death.

Mostefaoui was one of around 10 British men and 30 British women being held by the SDF, but he was the first to die in custody.

The former Westminster University student secretly traveled to Syria in 2014 after telling his father that he was going to Amsterdam.

His UK citizenship was revoked in 2018. The UK government has said citizens who fought for Daesh should be put on trial in the region.

Of the estimated 900 people who left the UK for Syria to join violent extremist groups, 20 percent have died, 40 percent have returned to the UK and 40 percent remain in the region.

The SDF has urged foreign states such as the UK to take responsibility for their citizens, warning that Daesh prisoners were “a time bomb” earlier this year.

The group said: “We need to set up international courts, under UN jurisdiction, and try them in northeastern Syria where they perpetrated their crimes.”

The resource-starved militia is responsible for hosting thousands of former Daesh fighters and their families in prisons across northeastern Syria.

Conditions in the prisons have deteriorated significantly in the past year, and several riots have broken out.

In March, foreign fighters in Hassakeh prison, where Mostefaoui was held, staged a major mutiny and seized an entire floor of the prison while attempting to escape. The prisoners cited concerns over COVID-19 as justification for the rioting.

Topics: Daesh UK foreign fighters Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)

Lebanon daily coronavirus cases spike

Updated 15 min 20 sec ago
AFP

Lebanon daily coronavirus cases spike

  • New cases have leapt since Friday, with over 300 registered in three days
  • The Lebanese Red Cross said on Twitter that its teams were transporting 131 company employees who had tested positive to a quarantine center
Updated 15 min 20 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon on Sunday reported 166 coronavirus cases, its highest daily infection toll since the country’s outbreak began in February.
The new figures announced by the health ministry bring the total number of infections to 2,334 including 36 deaths, according to figures carried by the state-run National News Agency (NNA).
New cases have leapt since Friday, with over 300 registered in three days, after daily numbers had appeared to be stabilising in recent weeks.
The Lebanese Red Cross said on Twitter that its teams were transporting 131 company employees who had tested positive to a quarantine center.
Health Minister Hamad Hassan said those cases were among the 166 announced Sunday, and that the figure represented a “peak.”
But he appeared to play down the spike, saying the latest infections were from a “known source” and telling local media that the chances of further transmissions existed but were “not big.”
Lebanon had started to gradually lift lockdown measures since the end of April and opened its airport to commercial flights at the start of this month, after a more than three-month closure.
In May, the government ordered a four-day return to lockdown after an uptick in new cases.
The pandemic arrived with Lebanon already mired in its worst-ever economic crisis, marked by an unprecedented plunge in the currency and with nearly half of the population in poverty.

Topics: Coronavirus Lebanon

