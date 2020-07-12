You are here

  • Home
  • US ambassador to Yemen says ready to solve Safer tanker crisis

US ambassador to Yemen says ready to solve Safer tanker crisis

1 / 2
Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz, December 21, 2018. (Reuters)
2 / 2
The US ambassador to Yemen met with the Yemeni foriegn minister. (Saba Net)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9chuf

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

US ambassador to Yemen says ready to solve Safer tanker crisis

  • US fears the FSO Safer could break up sparking environmental disaster
  • Houthis have previously blocked experts from accessing the ship
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The US ambassador to Yemen said Washington is ready to help in solving the crisis of an abandoned oil tanker at risk of exploding in the Red Sea. 

Ambassador Christopher Hensel said the US is keen on helping given that the FSO Safer poses such a threat.

Speaking during a meeting with the Yemeni foriegn minister, he also expressed his appreciation to the efforts by the Yemeni government to reach stability in the region. 

With 1.1 million barrels of crude on board, the Safer is deteriorating badly and could rupture at any time, with disastrous results for Red Sea marine life, UN and other experts have warned.

The 45-year-old ship is anchored off the port of Hodeidah under the control of the Iran-backed Houthi militia, which initially blocked UN efforts to send a team of experts to assess its condition. 

Sources on Sunday told AFP that the Houthis gave UN inspectors the green light to inspect the decaying tanker. 

The UN Security Council will hold a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss the crisis, after water entered the vessel's engine room “which could have led to disaster,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

*With AFP

Topics: Yemen US UN

Related

Middle-East
Britain calls on Houthis to allow UN access to Yemen’s time bomb oil tanker
Middle-East
Yemeni government condemns Houthi sea lane violations

Palestine prevents movement between governorates for 2 weeks

Updated 20 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Palestine prevents movement between governorates for 2 weeks

  • Palestinian Authority imposes night-time, weekend curfew for 14 days
  • Travel will be prohibited daily from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 am in all governorates
Updated 20 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Palestinian government on Sunday introduced a curfew across the occupied West Bank and heavily restricted travel as COVID-19 cases continued to rise.
Hebron, Bethlehem, Ramallah, and Nablus have been “fully closed” for four days and travel between all governorates banned for two weeks.
The curfew will be imposed from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. for two weeks “to complete the virus incubation cycle,” Ibrahim Melhem, a government spokesman, said. 
Under the measures, all cities, villages and refugee camps where COVID-19 cases are reported will be locked down.
More than 7,000 people have had the disease diagnosed and 37 have died from it in the Palestinian territories. The health ministry announced on Sunday 349 new cases, almost half of which were in the Hebron area.
“We face a real health threat that requires solidarity and synergy between the national whole, individuals and groups, to reduce the spread of the epidemic, which is on an upward path with the number of injured and deaths,” Melhem said.
Bakeries and pharmacies will be allowed to stay open but “it is strictly forbidden to hold weddings, funerals gatherings, festivals or any other gatherings,” he added. 
The government also ordered the closure of all hairdressers, beauty salons and sports clubs and said that summer camps are strictly prohibited this year.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Middle-East
Palestinians hope Biden would roll back Trump’s embrace of Israel
Middle-East
Palestinians seek closure of West Bank crossings to curb virus

Latest updates

UK vaccine frontrunner could be available in first half of 2021
US ambassador to Yemen says ready to solve Safer tanker crisis
Palestine prevents movement between governorates for 2 weeks
Saudi Arabia: Requests from 160 nationalities have been screened to select Hajj pilgrims
Coronavirus claims over 20,000 lives across Mideast, half in Iran

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.