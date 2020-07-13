You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan presses sweeping tax evasion crackdown to aid ailing economy

Jordan presses sweeping tax evasion crackdown to aid ailing economy

Jordan’s Prime Minister Omar Al-Razzaz said protecting public money and fighting corruption is a national duty. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5cg7u

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Jordan presses sweeping tax evasion crackdown to aid ailing economy

  • Tax authorities have raided around 650 companies so far
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

AMMAN: Jordan’s Prime Minister Omar Al-Razzaz promised on Sunday to deepen a crackdown on tax evasion that officials say has deprived the country’s cash-strapped economy of billions of dollars’ revenue in recent years.
The government has gone after senior businessmen and former politicians suspected of tax dodging, money laundering and customs evasion in a weeks-long campaign that has gained greater urgency with the hit to state finances from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Protecting public money and fighting corruption is a national duty,” Razzaz said in his weekly television address to the nation.
Tax authorities have raided around 650 companies so far, sometimes accompanied by security forces, according to officials who say this is the biggest campaign to combat tax evasion in decades.
The government said it had frozen the assets of dozens of companies and businessmen on suspected tax evasion charges. It added that it would track offshore havens where wealthy Jordanians have long parked cash to avoid taxes.
Some critics have accused the government of using the campaign to carry out a witch hunt against its political enemies, including some of Jordan’s leading business figures, including former ministers and senior politicians.
Officials deny that, saying the goal is to ensure justice and that no one is above the law.
The government has been using its wider powers under a state of emergency since March to give prosecutors and the main anti-corruption agency greater powers, and stiffen penalties.
A two-month coronavirus lockdown has crippled Jordanian businesses and slashed state revenues by tens of millions of dollars, leading to the sharpest economic contraction in two decades.
The government expects the economy to shrink by 3.5% this year, a far cry from an International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimate of 2% growth before the pandemic.
The aid-dependent country, already undertaking a tough three-year IMF reform program, tapped international debt markets this month to borrow $1.75 billion.

Topics: Jordan Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Middle-East
Jordan king says virus 'under control'
Middle-East
Jordan starts fourth phase of repatriation mission as coronavirus pandemic continues

Qatar’s top bank Q2 profit slides over virus

Updated 12 July 2020
AFP

Qatar’s top bank Q2 profit slides over virus

  • QNB net profit in the 2nd quarter plunged 25.8%
Updated 12 July 2020
AFP

DOHA: Qatar National Bank, the largest lender in the Middle East, said Sunday its net profits for the second quarter sank over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
QNB net profit in the second quarter plunged 25.8 percent to 2.84 billion riyals ($780 million) compared to $1.05 billion in the same period a year ago, the bank said in a statement.
The first quarter net profit of QNB, which has operations in 31 countries including Turkey, Indonesia and India, dropped only slightly.
Its net income in the first six months of the year also dipped 13.6 percent to $1.76 billion from $2.04 billion a year ago, it said.
The bank said it increased the loan loss provisions by $320 million in the first half to safeguard itself from any adverse shocks from the pandemic, thus affecting its profitability.
Total assets rose 10 percent to $267 billion on June 30, making it the largest lender in the Middle East and North Africa in terms of assets.

Topics: Qatar National Bank Qatar

Related

Business & Economy
Qatar Airways will not take new aircraft in 2020 or 2021, CEO says
Media
Qatar's BeIN lays off presenters, reporters amid lack of sport to cover

Latest updates

Jordan presses sweeping tax evasion crackdown to aid ailing economy
Rockslide kills Iraqi teen on Austrian mountain
Dhaka looks the other way as rights groups push for Rohingya relocation
Hamilton races to comfortable victory in Styrian Grand Prix
Fire breaks out at petrochemical facility in southwest Iran

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.