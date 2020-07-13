You are here

Vietnam’s young invest in ideas blooming in Ho Chi Minh City

Entrepreneur Le Thanh, managing director of ShoeX, at his co-working space in Ho Chi Minh City. (AFP)
AFP

HO CHI MINH CITY: A tech-savvy population, a fast-growing economy, and the perks of being first in an emerging market — Vietnamese entrepreneur Le Thanh saw the potential in booming Ho Chi Minh City for his startup transforming coffee grounds into masks.

The 35-year-old chemistry graduate worked for two multinationals before stepping out on his own three years ago to launch ShoeX — a sustainable footwear company which nimbly pivoted to masks as the coronavirus pandemic struck. 

When he entered the workforce, Thanh was drawn to the higher salaries and no-nonsense working culture at foreign companies he assumed were a cut above local firms, tangled up in rules imposed by his country’s staid communist rulers.

“But now I see there are more openings in a place where things are a bit murky,” Thanh told AFP from his buzzing Ho Chi Minh City co-working space. He is not alone in believing Vietnam — and especially its southern commercial center — is poised to become an innovation hub thanks to its young, educated and digitally active population.

Vietnamese e-commerce and e-payment companies have been “flooded” with private equity in the past couple of years, said Eddie Thai, a Ho Chi Minh City-based partner at venture capital firm 500 Startups. Their rise has been stellar.

Vietnam-based startups made up 18 percent — or $741 million — of the capital invested in Southeast Asia in 2019, up from four percent in 2018, according to a report by Cento Ventures.

Although Indonesia remains the leader, the amount pumped into Vietnam startups pushed ahead of Singapore for the first time in 2019, the venture capital firm said.

The gold rush comes in spite of cumbersome regulations for foreigners, Thai told AFP, making it difficult to invest and repatriate capital.

Last year, popular e-wallet platform VNPay reportedly snagged the largest deal in Southeast Asia, attracting $300 million from Softbank’s Vision Fund and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC.

And although Thai said investment had paused due to the coronavirus pandemic, Vietnam is well-placed to bounce back.

Its economy unexpectedly grew in the second quarter and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts a 2.7 percent expansion for the year despite the global downturn.

The country also has a huge pool of software engineers who cost substantially less than their Indian or Chinese peers.

And unlike the tech talent in wealthy startup hubs such as San Francisco or London, they understand what consumers in the emerging world want, Thai says.

Topics: Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City

COVID-19 leaves Spain’s interior a tourist desert

CORDOBA: The Santos Bar, across from Cordoba’s celebrated mosque, would normally be groaning with tourists tucking into its trademark Spanish tortillas.

But with the coronavirus pandemic, “everything’s dead,” the owner says.

The Mezquita, an eighth-century mosque later turned into a cathedral, is the most visited site in the Andalusian town in southern Spain.

But since it reopened at the end of May, only 16,000 people have set foot in the UNESCO World Heritage site considered one of the most accomplished works of Moorish architecture — the number of visitors it would normally receive in a week.

“It will take months to make that up,” said church spokesman Jose Juan Jimenez Gueto, although money set aside in previous years means staff have been kept busy with restoration projects.

Nearby restaurants, hotels and shops are not so lucky, and many are closed. At the Santos Bar, only owner Jesus Maldonado is working.

Business is “a quarter of normal,” he said. 

His 10 employees are all on a state-backed furlough scheme.

The plunge in tourism, a sector that accounts for 12 percent of Spain’s economy, will be felt like a body blow.

While the country’s beaches are its biggest draw, cities in the interior like Cordoba also attract tourists with their cultural sites.

And it’s places like Grenada, Toledo, and Segovia .that are bearing the brunt, according to Spain’s national hotel association, with revenue drops greater than 50 percent for restaurants and bars in their historic city centers.

A tourist visits the Alhambra in Granada on the day it reopened to the public after three months of closure. (AFP)

In Andalusia, hotel occupancy is at an average of just 25 percent, a good 10 percentage points lower than in establishments along the coast, said Francisco de la Torre, head of the region’s hotel association.

He worries that Andalusian eateries will eventually have to shed up to a third of their staff.

In Spain, the world’s No. 2 tourist destination behind France, spending by foreign tourists plunged by 62 percent in the first five months of the year compared with the same period in 2019.

In Ronda, the mountaintop city perched above a gorge known for its stone bridge, Maria Lara Galindo has worked as a guide for Asian tourists for the past decade.

“For those serving Spanish tourists there is now some activity, but Asian tourists — nothing,” she said.

While Japanese and South Korean tourists may now visit the European Union again, Galindo doesn’t expect them to return before next summer, and thinks they will be more likely to travel individually than in groups.

Galindo is one of half-a-million independent workers in Spain’s tourism industry, whose federation fears that up to 100,000 people could lose their jobs.

In Seville, foreign tourists are nearly nonexistent and even Spanish tourists few and far between.

Reports of new outbreaks are keeping people from going out, added Celia Ferrero, vice president of the Association of Independent Workers.

“Spending is still under shock from the coronavirus and it will stay that way until there is a solution,” she said.

Jordi Reines, who works as a nurse in Barcelona, canceled a trip to Portugal to spend his time off in Andalusia.

“We didn’t even think about making a trip abroad,” said Reines’ girlfriend Noemi Garcia.

Jose Romero, who owns a stand selling drinks and ice cream alongside the city’s central Spain Square, said sales are just a tenth of what they were last year.

“This year is a washout, people aren’t confident enough to travel,” he said.

The dozen souvenir shops near him are still shuttered.

“Uncertainty and fear are slowing everything down,” said Isabel Diaz, who is reopening her family’s fan shop after a four-month closure — something they weren’t even forced to do during Spain’s civil war in 1936-1939.

Topics: Spain COVID-19

