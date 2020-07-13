You are here

SR229 million revamp for Jeddah waterfront

  • New green spaces, the planting of trees, creating playgrounds, fountains and other services are also being planned
JEDDAH: The Jeddah governorate is earmarking SR229 million ($61 million) for a project to revamp the waterfront, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The project will cover 2.8 kilometers and more than 180,000 square meters will be developed.
It falls in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan and the Cities Humanization Initiative, which aims at improving the quality of life in the governorate and raising the average per capita share of green spaces and park venues.
Roads will be repaved, while squares, pedestrians and cyclists’ corridors will be built as part of the development project over a 30-month period.
New green spaces, the planting of trees, creating playgrounds, fountains and other services are also being planned.
Sandy beaches for swimmers and investment sites are also part of the scheme. The city’s corniche has become an attractive social and cultural destination for many, and the waterfront is a landmark that meets the needs of people from all walks of life. 

Topics: Jeddah water front

SFA launches Saudi Arabia’s first walk-run event in the summer

Photo/Supplied
Updated 6 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

SFA launches Saudi Arabia’s first walk-run event in the summer

  • Staged under the banner of the Quality of Life program, the Step Together walk-run series aims to contribute to Vision 2030 by ensuring that physical activity levels are maintained and grow during the summer months
Updated 6 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) has announced its first outdoor event of the summer season, a series of competitive walk-runs called Step Together.
The first Step Together virtual walk-run is open to individual and teams. Participants can register from July 17 until the closing date of July 26.
Adults taking part can choose to complete either a 42 kilometer full marathon or a 21 kilometer half marathon over a period of 10 days, commencing on July 17. Children under the age of 15 taking part in the challenge will complete a shorter 10 kilometer race over the same period.
The event is the first organized by the SFA since lockdown restrictions were eased. It is designed to appeal to all ages, abilities and demographics by offering both walk and run options. Participants who meet the distance goals will be awarded with finishing medals and electronic certificates celebrating their achievement.
Participants will be able to use their own preferred digital fitness tracker. They will upload data and images every day to the race platform to register progress and compare their results with other participants on the race leaderboard.
Community sports groups (CSGs) are also encouraged to join Step Together, with the event featuring an exclusive leaderboard for groups. Members of CSGs can complete simultaneously in both individual and group categories.
Registered users will each receive email confirmations with a unique link and instructions for the Race Result platform.
The dedicated link allows each participant to enter distance and elapsed time each day, validated by a screenshot from any digital fitness tracker.
A results tab on the platform allows users to enjoy friendly competition and compare results with other participants.
There are also leaderboards for various categories on the same page, including age, gender and distance.
Staged under the banner of the Quality of Life program, the Step Together walk-run series aims to contribute to Vision 2030 by ensuring that physical activity levels are maintained and grow during the summer months.
The aims to promote a renewed excitement and energy for outdoor fitness.
A recent SFA report said there was a 60 percent increase in walking in Saudi Arabia since March, while running became 30 percent more popular.
The report added that the increases mainly came from people who were previously less active.
The SFA aims to further encourage enjoyment of physical fitness within this demographic.

Step Together participants can register on the Race Result platform at sfa.sa/STen.

Topics: Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) Vision2030 Vision 2030 Saudi Vision 2030

