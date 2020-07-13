You are here

  • Home
  • How DFW airport envisions post-COVID travel

How DFW airport envisions post-COVID travel

An American Airlines airliner sits near a hanger at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Texas. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pbu8w

Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

How DFW airport envisions post-COVID travel

  • The airport is working with American Airlines — whose home base is DFW — to roll out a self-check-in for luggage
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

CHICAGO: With COVID-19 ravaging the aviation industry, airlines and airports worldwide are reining in costs and halting new spending, except in one area: Reassuring pandemic-wary passengers about travel.

“Whatever the new normal ... it’s going to be more and more around self-service,” Sean Donohue, CEO of Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport (DFW), told Reuters in an interview.

The airport is working with American Airlines — whose home base is DFW — to roll out a self-check-in for luggage, and all of its restrooms will be entirely touchless by the end of July with technology developed by Infax Inc. They will have hands-free sinks, soap, flushing toilets, and paper towel dispensers, which will be equipped with sensors to alert workers when supplies are low.

“One of the biggest complaints airports receive are restrooms,” Donohue said.

Dallas is piloting three technology options for luggage check-ins: Amadeus’s ICM, SITA, and Materna IPS.

DFW has become the world’s busiest airport, according to figures from travel analytics firm Cirium, thanks in part to a strategy by large global carrier American to concentrate much of its pandemic flying through its Texas hub.

Last year DFW rolled out biometric boarding — where your face is your boarding pass — for international flights and is taking advantage of the lull in international traffic to work with US Customs and Border Protection to use the VeriScan technology for arriving passengers too, he said.

Delta Air Lines opened the first US biometric terminal in Atlanta in 2018, and some airports in Europe and Asia also use facial recognition technology. It has spurred some concerns, however, with a US government study finding racial bias in the technology and the European Union earlier this year considered banning it in public places over privacy concerns.

The Dallas airport is also testing new technology around better sanitization, beginning with ultraviolet technology that can kill germs before they circulate into the HVAC system.

But it has also deployed electrostatic foggers and hired a “hit team” of 150 people who are going through the terminals physically sanitizing high-touch areas.

“Technology is critical because it can be very efficient,” Donohue said, but customers “being able to visualize what’s happening is reassuring as well.”

DFW has invested millions of dollars above its cleaning and sanitation budget since the pandemic broke out, while suspending about $100 million of capital programs and reducing its second-half operating costs by about 20 percent as it addresses COVID-19’s steep hit to the industry, which only months ago was preparing for growth.

Topics: Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport COVID-19

Related

Business & Economy
American Airlines threatens to cancel some Boeing 737 MAX orders
Business & Economy
American Airlines reaches compensation settlement with Boeing for 737 MAX grounding

Wall Street’s Big Tech enthusiasm getting stronger amid virus concerns

Updated 32 min 1 sec ago
AFP

Wall Street’s Big Tech enthusiasm getting stronger amid virus concerns

  • Behavioral shifts during pandemic lifted the sector into stratosphere, leaving broader stock market far behind
Updated 32 min 1 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: Tech stocks were going strong even before COVID-19, but behavioral shifts during the pandemic have lifted the sector further into the stratosphere, leaving the broader stock market far behind.

The tech-dominated Nasdaq Composite Index has closed at records in six of the last seven sessions, reflecting investors’ confidence that tech companies benefit from the so-called “stay-at-home” trade even as the market has pummeled airlines, hotels and brick-and-mortar retailers.

“There’s clear winners and losers right now in the market,” said Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, who thinks the biggest tech giants could still gain another 30 percent this year.

“From a winner perspective, the clear spotlight [is on] tech names.”

Technology companies are a “pocket of certainty” in a time of economic weakness, said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

The latest surge means that just five companies, the so-called “FAANG” group — Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google — now account for more than 20 percent of the value of the S&P 500.

With spiking coronavirus cases in the US expected to bolster the dynamics behind the recent surge, the industry’s biggest worry is probably politics, analysts said.

The CEOs of Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon are scheduled to appear on July 27 at a Capitol Hill hearing on antitrust issues, possibly raising concerns that the government’s interest will move beyond political noise.

“July 27th is an important day to see if it’s more of a political grandstanding event or the beginning of something much broader in terms of going after the breakup of these companies,” Ives said.

Krosby agreed that politics remains a wildcard, and if former Vice President Joe Biden wins the battle for the White House in November that could make aggressive action by Washington more likely.

Large tech companies are expected to be a bright spot in the upcoming earnings period, which kicks off this week.

While airlines and cruise companies saw revenue drops of 90 percent or more during parts of the second quarter, tech giants such as Amazon and Netflix are projected to see gains of more than 20 percent, according to Wall Street analysts.

The Nasdaq surge also reflects gains by biotech companies working on vaccines and drugs to treat COVID-19, said David Kotok, co-founder of Cumberland Advisers.

The sector “is a bargain today,” he said. “Health care companies are spending today and the revenue will come tomorrow.”

“I don’t think it’s a bubble,” Kotok added.

While the success of the Nasdaq is the most obvious sign of the tech surge, the broad-based S&P 500 also shows the increased weight of the sector.

As the COVID-19 crisis spread, the index removed motorcycle company Harley-Davidson and department stores Nordstrom and Macy’s, replacing them with less familiar names like Tyler Technologies and Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said the pace of change could accelerate as fallout from the coronavirus crisis continues to mount.

“In turbulent times, you get higher turnover,” Silverblatt said. “The index at some point needs to react to the market and to the economy.”

The information technology group currently accounts for around 28 percent of the S&P 500, up from 16 percent in 2010.

Silverblatt declined to comment on speculation that Tesla will soon be added to the S&P 500, but one of the criteria is to post profits over four consecutive quarters, a requirement Tesla could meet when it reports results on July 22.

Shares of the electric car maker have enjoyed a meteoric rise of late, eclipsing even other tech companies, and they now trade at more than four times their level in mid-March.

Though Tesla initially struggled to attain profitability, the surge has made it the world’s biggest car company in terms of market value, well above Toyota, General Motors and other traditional auto giants that sell many times the number of vehicles.

But some think Tesla’s surge has gotten out of hand, including analysts at JPMorgan Chase, who see “lofty valuation coupled with high investor expectations and high execution risk.”

Topics: Wall Street COVID-19

Related

Business & Economy
Wall Street opens lower as virus lingers, Apple suffers
Business & Economy
Wall Street firms record best first-half profit in a decade

Latest updates

How DFW airport envisions post-COVID travel
KSA highlights support for Bosnia massacre victims
Houthis back down over access to ‘ticking timebomb’ Red Sea tanker
New fines for firms violating labor rights in Saudi Arabia
SR229 million revamp for Jeddah waterfront

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.