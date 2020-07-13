You are here

  Two US bases on Okinawa locked down over coronavirus spike

Two US bases on Okinawa locked down over coronavirus spike

US Marine Corps servicemen salute while Japanese and US flags are being taken down at the evening colors ceremony at an American base in Okinawa on November 14, 2014. (AFP file photo)
  • There are tens of thousands of US servicemen stationed on the southern Japanese island
  • Prefecture will also ask for incoming troops and their families to observe their arrival quarantine on-base
TOKYO: Two US Marine bases in Japan’s Okinawa have been put into lockdown after dozens of coronavirus infections, with local officials criticizing the American military’s containment efforts.
There are tens of thousands of US servicemen stationed on the southern Japanese island, which has recorded roughly 150 civilian COVID-19 infections.
Government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said Monday that 62 cases have been detected in recent days in US forces, most of them at US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma and Camp Hansen.
The spike in infections has created tensions with local officials, including Okinawa governor Denny Tamaki.
In response to the outbreak, almost all off-base travel was halted from Sunday, according to guidelines posted on the Marine Corps Installation Pacific Facebook page.
Marine Corps service members, dependents, and civilians can move freely on the base but require permission to leave, including for medical appointments.
“Those orders are in place until further notice and limit base access and operations to essential personnel,” the force said in a separate post.
The post did not specify which bases were affected and US military officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
An Okinawa official said the prefecture had been informed that the order applied to only Futenma and Camp Hansen.
He added that the number of forces on the bases is not disclosed for “security reasons.”
US military presence on the island is a longstanding sore spot, with many in the region arguing they bear a disproportionate share of the burden of hosting American forces.
On Saturday, Tamaki said he was “shocked” by the number of cases on the bases.
“I can’t help but feel serious doubts about US measures against infections,” he told reporters.
Tamaki said he has asked US forces to halt the arrival of troops rotating into the country and to boost anti-infection measures.
It is unclear where the bases’ clusters of infections originated, but local media said there were concerns about incoming troops and their families who are being quarantined in local hotels off-base.
An Okinawa government official said the prefecture would ask the central government and US forces to share information about cases among the military more quickly.
The prefecture will also ask for incoming troops and their families to observe their arrival quarantine on-base, they said.

Topics: US Japan Okinawa

Philippines records region’s biggest daily rise in coronavirus deaths

Updated 58 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

Philippines records region’s biggest daily rise in coronavirus deaths

  • COVID-19 infections have since June 1 when the government started easing tight restrictions
Updated 58 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines reported on Monday its biggest daily jump in coronavirus deaths and warned of a risk of further fatalities and infections after the easing of lockdown restrictions and as authorities scramble to verify thousands of suspected cases.
A health ministry official reported 162 new deaths, which is also the biggest single-day jump recorded in Southeast Asia to date, while 2,124 new infections were announced.
The number of COVID-19 infections has more than tripled to 56,259 since June 1 when the government started easing tight restrictions, including allowing public transport, restaurants and malls to open at limited capacities to restart the economy.
The health ministry said it expected the number of fatalities to rise beyond the total 1,534, with nearly 12,000 suspected positive cases yet to be verified.
“As part of ongoing data harmonization, we cannot avoid seeing cases not yet included in our official death count,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a news conference, which had been delayed for a day.
President Rodrigo Duterte eased one of the toughest and longest lockdowns in the world in the capital Manila in June to breathe some life back into the economy, but partial curbs remain.
He also reinstated strict lockdown measures in Cebu City from June 16, which is emerging as a new hot spot with a tenth of the country’s total infections.
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque, in a regular briefing, described the pandemic as an “intensifying challenge” and said Manila’s hospital occupancy jumped to 70 percent on July 11 from 48 percent five days prior due to a spike in cases.
A resurgence in infections was to be expected with the loosening of restrictions, former health secretary Esperanza Cabral said, but “the degree of increase” will depend on people’s compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures.
While the number of coronavirus tests in the Philippines has reached 908,779, that is less than 1 percent of the 107 million population.

Topics: Coronavirus Philippines

