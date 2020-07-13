Russia reports more than 6,500 new coronavirus infections

MOSCOW: Russia on Monday reported 6,537 new cases of the coronavirus, pushing its overall tally to 733,699, the fourth largest reported in the world.
Authorities said 104 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 11,439.
