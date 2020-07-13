You are here

  • Home
  • Russia reports more than 6,500 new coronavirus infections

Russia reports more than 6,500 new coronavirus infections

Russia has the fourth largest reported coronavirus cases in the world. (AFP)
Updated 13 July 2020
Reuters

Russia reports more than 6,500 new coronavirus infections

  • Authorities said 104 people had died in the last 24 hours
Updated 13 July 2020
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia on Monday reported 6,537 new cases of the coronavirus, pushing its overall tally to 733,699, the fourth largest reported in the world.
Authorities said 104 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 11,439.

Hong Kong reimposes social distancing as coronavirus cases spike

Updated 21 min 43 sec ago
AFP

Hong Kong reimposes social distancing as coronavirus cases spike

  • Finance hub was one of the first places to be struck by the coronavirus when it emerged from central China
Updated 21 min 43 sec ago
AFP
HONG KONG: Hong Kong reimposed social distancing measures on Monday to combat a sudden spike in coronavirus infections, banning more than four people from gathering in public, shuttering some businesses and restricting restaurants from catering to evening diners.
The finance hub was one of the first places to be struck by the coronavirus when it emerged from central China.
The city has had impressive success in tackling the disease with just over 1,400 infections and eight deaths. In the last two months, local transmissions had all but ended.
However, in the last two weeks a cluster of local infections has emerged and officials believe the disease is spreading undetected in the densely populated city of 7.5 million.
On Monday, city leader Carrie Lam announced fresh anti-virus measures. Alongside a ban on more than four people gathering in public, restaurants will only be able to serve takeaway food from 6pm to 5am.
Twelve types of businesses including gyms, beauty salons, nightclubs and karaoke venues must close.
Hong Kongers have widely adopted face masks to deal with the pandemic but on Monday authorities made wearing face coverings on public transport mandatory for the first time.
The new measures will be looked at again in seven days, Lam said.

Latest updates

Hong Kong reimposes social distancing as coronavirus cases spike
Taliban attack on Afghan government compound kills 10, wounds dozens
Turkey will inform UNESCO about Hagia Sophia moves – foreign minister
Celebrity-loved brand By Far finds success in region amid pandemic
How you can watch the Etro Spring 2021 runway show live

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.