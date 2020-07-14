You are here

Global markets rise before US earnings season

A woman walks in the rain past a securities firm in Tokyo. (AP)
Updated 14 July 2020
  • Equity traders are now looking to the corporate earnings season
LONDON: World stock markets advanced Monday, spurred higher by investor hopes over upcoming US earnings and a coronavirus vaccine, dealers said.

Asian and European equities bounded higher as investors followed a strong performance on Wall Street, though a spike in COVID-19 infections capped gains.

Oil prices fell on festering fears over demand-destroying coronavirus, and before this week’s expanded OPEC+ technical gathering of key crude producers which are expected to curb production cuts. The dollar traded mixed.

Equity traders are now looking to the corporate earnings season, which will reveal how companies fared during the second quarter — when economy-sapping lockdowns were imposed around the world.

“The mood remains upbeat as the new week kicks off and US earning season moves into focus,” said City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.

“Given that in April and some of May, the US was in full-scale lock down, second quarter results bore the brunt of the coronavirus crisis.

“JP Morgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are first to set the scene, with Goldman Sachs, Netflix and Johnson & Johnson helping to give further insights as to the coronavirus impact later in the week.”

Investors also welcomed comments on Friday from the head of German biotech firm BioNTech who said a vaccine candidate would be ready for regulatory review by the end of the year, while Gilead Sciences said its drug remdesivir had been relatively effective in clinical trials.

“There was a sense of optimism circulating on the back of hopes for a treatment for coronavirus,” noted CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

London stocks won 0.9 percent in late Monday morning deals while Frankfurt won one percent and Paris gained 0.8 percent.

In Asia, Tokyo led the gains, adding more than two percent, while Shanghai, Seoul and Taipei were all more than one percent higher.

Hong Kong added 0.2 percent but bigger gains were pared on concerns about a fresh spike in infections in the city.

Trillions of dollars in government support is also keeping global equities well supported, but confidence is being strangled by the spread of the disease, with an explosion of cases forcing some countries to reimpose containment measures just weeks after easing lockdowns.

OPEC+ close to deal on next phase of oil cuts

  • Saudi energy minister stresses importance of alliance members meeting production targets as experts point to markets rebalancing
DUBAI: OPEC+, the oil alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, is close to a deal that will take it to the next stage of the historic agreement signed in April to limit global crude production.

Ministers from the 23 countries of the alliance will meet via webinar on Wednesday to seal the deal, but behind the scenes officials from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have been in talks to finalize details of the agreement to add roughly 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil to current levels.

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Saudi energy minister, held phone discussions with his counterpart in Iraq, Ihsan Ismail, where they affirmed their support for the new phase of the OPEC+ deal, which they agreed would “enhance oil market stability and help accelerate the rebalancing of global oil markets.”

In a call with Timipre Sylva, the Nigerian minister for petroleum resources, Prince Abdul Aziz emphasized the importance for all OPEC+ participants to meet production targets.

Russia has already signaled its desire to implement phase two of the OPEC+ agreement.

Experts believe that global oil markets had made big progress toward rebalancing since the mayhem of March and April, when oil prices collapsed.

Demand has increased as economies around the world come out of lockdown.

OPEC+ efforts to reduce supply have been effective, and members have been meeting ambitious targets for compliance with the output levels.

The vast majority of producers have hit targets of 100 percent compliance. Some — including Saudi Arabia as the leading OPEC producer — have exceeded their targets.

The next OPEC+ schedule, which will start on Aug. 1, will see cuts in production tapered to 7.7 million bpd from the current level of 9.6 million bpd agreed in April.

OPEC+ policymakers have been encouraged by pledges from some of the countries that had missed earlier targets — such as Nigeria and Iraq — that they would make up those shortfalls by compensatory cuts in production in the summer months. Nigeria has promised 100 percent compliance.

Oil producers in the Middle East traditionally use more fuel oil domestically during the hot summer months, and that will be accentuated this year as people who would have travelled for vacation, stay at home because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic-related travel restrictions.

The OPEC+ agreement, as well as natural declines in other oil-producing countries because of falling demand and crude prices, is credited with rebalancing the global market.

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo said: “If we had not acted in such a decisive way, the market would have been in danger of a near-total collapse.”

Oil prices have more than doubled since the lows of April. Brent crude traded at $43.25 per barrel yesterday.

