Britain’s NSC to discuss Huawei today

Britain’s PM Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. The US has been ‘grappling with China’s rising technological clout.’ (Reuters/File)
  • Washington has pushed UK to reverse decision to grant the company a limited role in 5G
LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to ban Huawei from Britain’s 5G network in a landmark decision that will anger Beijing but win plaudits from President Donald Trump as the United States grapples with China’s rising economic and technological clout.

The United States has pushed Johnson to reverse his January decision to grant Huawei a limited role in 5G, while London has been dismayed by a crackdown in Hong Kong and by the perception that China did not tell the whole truth over coronavirus.

Britain’s National Security Council (NSC), chaired by Johnson, will meet on Tuesday to discuss Huawei. Media Secretary Oliver Dowden will announce a decision to the House of Commons later in the day. The government has not provided a time.

The immediate excuse for the about-turn in policy is the impact of new US sanctions on chip technology, which London says affects Huawei’s ability to remain a reliable supplier.

It is unclear how far Johnson will go on Tuesday. Telecoms firms already had to cap Huawei’s role in 5G at 35 percent by 2023. Reducing it to zero over an additional two to fours years is now being discussed, although operators have warned that going too fast could delay key technology and disrupt services.

Asked about Huawei in June, Johnson said he would protect critical infrastructure from “hostile state vendors.” Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said on Monday the “priority” would be national security.

The United States says Huawei, the world’s biggest producer of telecoms equipment, is an agent of the Chinese Communist State and cannot be trusted.

Huawei denies it spies for China and has said the United States wants to frustrate its growth because no US company could offer the same technology at a competitive price.

The United States is worried that 5G dominance is a milestone toward Chinese technological supremacy that could define the geopolitics of the 21st century.

Angering China just as Britain extracts itself from the European Union will put London firmly back on the side of its closest ally, the United States.

It would also mark the end of what former Prime Minister David Cameron cast as a “golden era” in ties with China.

China’s ambassador to Britain has said a U-turn on Huawei would damage Britain’s image and it would have to “bear the consequences” if it treated China as a hostile country.

Google commits $10 billion to accelerate digitization in India

  • The investment will mark the tech company’s biggest commitment to a key growth market
NEW DELHI: Alphabet Inc.’s Google on Monday said it would spend around $10 billion in India over the next five to seven years through equity investments and tie-ups, marking its biggest commitment to a key growth market.

The investments will be done through a so-called digitization fund, highlighting Google’s focus on the rapid pace of growth of apps and software platforms in India, one of the world’s biggest internet services markets.

“We’ll do this through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments,” Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, said on a webcast during an annual “Google for India” event.

“This is a reflection of our confidence in the future of India and its digital economy.”

The new $10 billion investment was the largest Google had done in India, Pichai said.

“We’re particularly focused on making sure the internet expands beyond English and other vernacular languages. That’s an important angle we’ve looked at,” he told Reuters in an interview.

Google wants to bolster the growth of internet in India, which currently has over 500 million active users, and help get another 500 million people online, Pichai said.

Beyond investments via the fund, Google, would also focus on areas like artificial intelligence and education in India, he added.

Google has already made some direct and indirect investments in Indian startups such as local delivery app Dunzo.

Indian-born Pichai joined Google in 2004, and is widely credited for making the Chrome browser. He replaced company co-founder Larry Page as CEO of parent Alphabet Inc. last year.

The US tech group, whose Android mobile operating system powers a bulk of India’s roughly 500 million smartphones, will continue to work with manufacturers to build low-cost devices so that more and more people can access the internet, another Google executive said.

