UK to raise £5m for coronavirus refugees from Syria, Yemen

LONDON: The UK government will channel £5 million ($6.3 million) of donations to charities that help fight coronavirus in refugee camps and developing countries.
The donation made by the British public will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Coronavirus Appeal.
The British international development secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, said this would help boost the work of 14 leading British charities who assist vulnerable people globally.
Those institutions are helping refugees who fled war zones in countries such as Syria, Yemen and South Sudan deal with the pandemic, a statement from the secretary’s office said.
The assistance includes providing frontline doctors and aid workers with equipment and supplies to care for the vulnerable and sick.
It also provides families with clean water and soap, as well as information about the dangers of the disease.
Tuesday’s announcement takes the total amount of UK aid pledged to end the pandemic globally to £769 million, the statement said.
